Anglican female ‘bishop’ concelebrates Mass as populism is canceled in Europe

On this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss the female Anglican 'bishop' at Mass in El Salvador, satanism in Kansas and Germany, and French populist Marie Le Pen.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss a female Anglican “bishop” being permitted to “concelebrate” Mass in El Salvador, the recent satanic “black mass” at the Kansas State Capitol and Archbishop Naumann’s packed Mass of reparation in response, German soccer fans summoning Lucifer during a recent game, French populist leader Marine Le Pen’s conviction of financial crimes and ban from running in the next presidential election, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing a female Anglican “bishop” in El Salvador being permitted by the local bishop, José Luis Escobar, to “concelebrate” a Mass commemorating the 45th anniversary of the assassination of St. Oscar Romero last month. A correction was issued by the Apostolic Nuncio to El Salvador, condemning the incident as a violation of liturgical and canon law.

Murr called the situation “nuts” and emphasized that the biggest problem was the fact that those involved, who are supposed to be Catholic clerics, didn’t see a problem with inviting a female Anglican “bishop” to “concelebrate.”

“The problem is that the bishop and all of the other priests did not have a problem with it, that’s the problem,” Murr said. “It’s a glaring problem, and it should have been taken care of immediately.”

READ: Female Anglican bishop ‘concelebrates’ Mass with Catholic priests

Murr highlighted that this decision is indicative of where Pope Francis and the Vatican hierarchy stand on the issues of ecumenism and female ordination, “So many cardinals and bishops say they’re not leaning that way, but they are. They have no problem with this.”

“The nuncio also, his response, though you may congratulate him for taking notice of it, his response was incredibly weak,” he added. “I mean, the bishop should have been reprimanded severely; he should know better. The priests should have been reprimanded severely; they were not.”

Wright agreed with Murr and underscored that allowing women to “concelebrate” at the altar is just another step along the synodal path.

“It’s cognate with a move towards the acceptance and openness, and welcoming spirit of the synodal church,” he said. “And it’s important to remember that perhaps the foremost advocate for the synodal path is, of course, the German bishopric, and they’ve recommended that women be included in several ways… in the celebration of the Mass.”

READ: German bishop says women ‘preach’ in his diocese after Vatican puts brakes on female deacons

Wright pointed out that “even in Britain, if you go to even one of the ancient cathedrals,” there are women administering Communion while “wearing strange garments.”

“So, the fact that they’ve migrated onto the altar seems to be simply just a slight shift in tone, because as Fr. Murr correctly points out, this is the way that things are going in terms of the synod, and these are the kind of things that have been encouraged by it, which leads to this profound confusion,” added the journalist.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to news in Europe, where French populist leader Marine Le Pen was convicted this week of seemingly trumped-up financial crimes and sentenced to prison and barred from running in the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen is currently leading polls to win that presidential election, being 11 to 17 points ahead of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

Wright highlighted that Le Pen is clearly not guilty of embezzlement of European Union funds and the other crimes for which she was convicted, but rather what’s happening to her is just the latest example of the liberal system keeping any conservatives that remotely threaten their globalist agenda from power.

“What’s happening here is that under the liberal system, you’re allowed to vote for liberals of the left, right, or extreme,” he said. “And if anybody else appears to break up that political cartel, they will be locked out of politics or locked up in jail, which appears to be a possibility for Marine Le Pen.”

READ: France condemned for barring populist leader Marine Le Pen from 2027 election

Wright compared Le Pen’s conviction to recent elections across Europe, where the conservative parties that threatened the globalist order won but were still locked out of government.

“Now, in Germany, the Alternative für Deutschland (AFD) got 25% of the vote, but all the liberal parties got together and locked them out of coalition government,” he said. “Which means that the Germans now are going to get a repeat of the government they just voted out. And they’re going to double down on their globalist and net-zero policies, which again, Germans rejected.”

“Again, in Romania, the presidential candidate, Georgescu, actually won,” he added. “But his election was cancelled, and he was disbarred from rerunning as well. And why was that? Well, he’s anti-war, anti-NATO, and he’s pro-nation.”

Wright further stressed that these elections prove democracy is a farce in Europe.

“So, if you don’t vote for liberals, your vote will simply count for nothing. Your party will be excluded from politics because it’s simply not permitted,” he said. “This is a desperate system. And it’s revealing the fact that it was never really, in my view, liberal nor democratic, because in order to hold on to power, it has canceled democracy in Europe.”

For more discussion on the cancelation of anti-globalism in Europe, the Vatican hierarchy’s continued push for female clergy and ecumenism, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

