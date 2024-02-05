Angry leftists threaten to go after conservatives in their homes, churches if GOP wins in 2024

‘We need to go find out where they live, where they go to church, who they hang around with, and birddog they a----,’ one activist declared to the crowd.

(LifeSiteNews) — Angry radical leftists staged a loud protest outside the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the conservative Heritage Foundation against its “Project 2025,” an initiative that aims to help conservative politicians end the power of the “Deep State” if and when Republicans prevail in the 2024 races for the White House, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives.

“The permanent bureaucracy and its backers are having conniptions over Project 2025, an endeavor to ensure the next conservative president is ready to govern from day one,” the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Gonzalez wrote months before the protest took place.

“The denizens of the permanent state are not wrong to fret,” he added.

And fret they did at the top of their lungs and with megaphones, going so far as to try to encircle the Heritage Foundation’s building with yellow crime scene-like tape that read “Stop Project 2025.”

The “Stop the Coup 2025!” protesters clearly sought to intimidate conservative staffers and politicians on Capitol Hill and throughout the nation’s capital, where memories of protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices remain fresh in everyone’s minds.

“We need to go find out where they live, where they go to church, who they hang around with, and birddog they (sic) a—-,” one activist declared to the crowd.

“We have to embarrass them. That is a tactic,” they said. “Find out where they live. Find out where their office is!” said another speaker, urging the crowd to “disrupt business as usual” for conservatives.

A new flavor of bigotry has emerged pic.twitter.com/cVaeL0ASI7 — Robert Bowes (@Robert_B_Bowes) January 28, 2024

The left: A history of attacking conservative Christian politicos at their homes

In May 2022 after the leak of a draft of a majority opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito showing that the court was preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, protesters descended into the neighborhoods of conservative justices, a practice meant to strike fear into the hearts of the justices’ family and friends.

Protesters are back at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house shouting “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die.” pic.twitter.com/puRaJi8Ng4 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 26, 2022

Neighbors and family members had real reason to be concerned.

Amid the protests, a 26-year-old man was arrested one night outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home and charged with attempted assassination.

“It’s a horrific experience,” said one neighbor who described the protests. “They have drums, they have a megaphone, and they chant, they yell all kinds of things … They have told neighbors ‘f— you, f— your children,’ things like that – and so they’re abusive towards neighbors and intimidating.”

Kavanaugh was once forced to escape out the back door of a restaurant due to harassment from pro-abortion protesters.

Likewise, leftists threatened to disrupt Masses in Catholic churches, most notably St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s parishes, located immediately to the north and south of the U.S. Capitol building.

Project 2025 and Donald Trump’s potential reelection strike fear in leftist hearts

With Project 2025, conservatives are going on the offensive in a way not seen in at least a generation, or perhaps ever.

“The Trump administration, with the best of intentions, simply got a slow start. And Heritage and our allies in Project 2025 believe that must never be repeated,” Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts said in a recent New York Times interview.

Roberts explained that he envisions the destruction of the administrative state, its vast political power, and the influence it holds over individual American sovereignty. “The only way to do that … is to diminish the number of unelected bureaucrats who are wielding that power instead of Congress,” he said.

Roberts stunned globalist leftists while simultaneously delighting conservatives last month while participating in a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion — “What to Expect from a Possible Republican Administration?” — when he said the next Republican administration needs to reject “everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum.”

“And if I may, I will be candid and say that the agenda that every single member of the administration needs to have is to compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum and object (to) all of them, wholesale.”

“Anyone not prepared to do that and take away this power of the unelected bureaucrats and give it back to the American people is unprepared to be part of the next conservative administration.”

BREAKING – @Heritage President @KevinRobertsTX calls out globalist elites at WEF He said the next Republican administration needs to “compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum and object [to] all of them, wholesale.” #WEF24 pic.twitter.com/DXmlZUoCOA — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 18, 2024

Leftists more freaked out by Project 2025 than when Hillary lost to Trump

“The radical left is putting on full display their anxiety for a Trump victory in 2024. Significant effort is being placed on building out and organizing for a revamp of the ‘Stop the Coup’ and ‘Resistance Movements’ for an anticipated 2025 inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president,” Jessico Bowman, secretary of the libertarian-leaning Republican Liberty Caucus, told Breitbart News.

“The Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ has the radical left even more freaked out than the realization that Hillary Clinton was not elected president in 2016 and that Donald Trump was the 45th president,” Bowman added. “The left’s brazen coordination and language threatening supporters of Donald Trump and their hate for a presidential candidate should concern all Americans.”

More than 75 organizations have joined the Heritage Foundation project’s advisory board, spanning the nation’s entire conservative movement.

Members of the growing coalition include the American Principles Project, Alliance Defending Freedom, Claremont Institute, Family Research Council, Hillsdale College, Moms for Liberty, America First Legal, and Young America’s Foundation.

