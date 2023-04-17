Anheuser-Busch CEO slammed for ‘stupid’ half-apology for Dylan Mulvaney partnership

‘Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place,’ Matt Walsh said.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — Beer company Anheuser-Busch released a half-apology for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a gender-confused man who began “identifying” as a woman over a year ago and has parlayed his confusion into sponsorship deals and media coverage.

Anheuser-Busch’s brand Bud Light recently announced a new partnership with Mulvaney, which drew criticism from conservatives and preceded a multi-billion-dollar drop in the company’s value.

CEO Brendan Whitworth, seemingly reacting to criticism that the company was betraying its blue-collar, center-right customer base released a statement on April 14.

He stated:

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere. We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage. I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others. Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.

However, the statement did not appear to quell conservative criticism of the company.

“Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place,” Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh wrote.

Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place. pic.twitter.com/XUndM2b6qh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

“The statement won’t satisfy their conservative customers because there is no apology or acknowledgment of wrong,” Walsh wrote. “And it won’t satisfy the Left because it doesn’t affirm transgenderism and admits at least (without using the word) that the trans issue ‘divides people.’”

“I would’ve had a Stella last night, because all the other beers were worse, but then I realized it was an Anheuser-Busch product, and I’m not going to give them any of my money,” Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter wrote.

“Congress should invite the CEO of Anheuser-Busch to testify at a hearing on woke corporations. Time to make these CEOs publicly defend their policies,” Stephen Miller, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, suggested on Twitter.

Mulvaney, who became famous for his “days of girlhood” TikTok series in which he posts a video every day sharing how he is living as a girl, has drawn attention and support from many leftist leaders, as LifeSiteNews previously reported. However, Mulvaney’s videos have received criticism from conservatives for the shallow way Mulvaney appears to play act as a girl, such as buying tampons and crying multiple times in one day.

