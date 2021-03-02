Anonymous advisor says Trump, Melania received COVID shot before leaving White House

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — An anonymous Trump adviser has revealed that both Donald and Melania Trump received COVID-19 vaccinations before leaving the White House in January, despite the fact that they’d already been infected with the coronavirus.

The news was shared after former President Donald Trump encouraged attendees at CPAC 2021 to get vaccinated, claiming that he “handed the new administration what everyone is now calling a modern day medical miracle.”

“We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on December 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” Trump told CPAC. “So everybody, go get your shot.”

The New York Times, which broke the story on Monday, noted that Trump “never publicly encouraged people to take it while he was in office.”

“When The Times asked an adviser to the former president whether he had received his, the answer was that he had, in private, a month earlier,” the liberal paper reported. It did not name the advisor.

“The adviser did not say whether Mr. Trump received both his first and second shots of the vaccine in January, or if the second one was at another time.”

The Associated Press reported that in December, Trump stopped an order to have top government officials vaccinated against COVID-19.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary,” Trump tweeted at the time. “I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!”

Trump had warned during a March 2020 press conference that clinical trials for vaccines take a long time to ensure that “bad things” do not go into people’s bodies.

It has not been reported which vaccine Trump received. At the time of the Trumps’ departure from the White House, only the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines — both abortion-tainted — had received emergency use authorization in the U.S.

Donald and Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, and the former president was hospitalized after he had trouble breathing.

The CDC has advised that those previously infected with COVID-19 get vaccinated despite their prior infection, “because experts do not know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.” The CDC notes, however, that it is “rare” to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 a second time.

A considerable number of doctors and individuals worldwide, including many Trump supporters, have expressed alarm about the reported and inherent dangers of mRNA COVID-vaccines in particular.

More than 1,000 deaths after COVID-19 vaccination have been reported to the U.S. government in the last three months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed on Thursday. The numbers are likely an undercount, given the well-documented inefficiency of the CDC’s vaccine injury tracking system.

Numerous deaths occurring relatively soon after COVID-19 vaccination have also been reported in Europe and various countries across the world.

A recent re-analysis of published data from the Israeli Health Ministry by Dr. Hervé Seligmann and engineer Haim Yativ revealed that Pfizer’s mRNA experimental vaccine killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people than the disease itself would have killed” during a recent five-week vaccination period.

Doctors, governments, and medical organizations have warned of the mRNA vaccines’ potentially harmful impact on unborn children and breastfeeding newborn children, as well as on fertility. World Health Organization officials have advised that pregnant women refrain from receiving the Moderna mRNA vaccine, and the U.K. government has cautioned that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not receive the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

In February, a physician tragically miscarried her baby in the second trimester of pregnancy just days after publicly celebrating her reception of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.