Another Catholic church attacked by Islamists in disturbing trend across France

The severity of the attack, which included physical violence against the parish priest, stunned the local community and has fueled broader concerns over religious freedom and safety.

AVIGNON, France (LifeSiteNews) — Another Catholic church in a historic French city was the scene of a violent Islamist attack over the weekend.

A group of youths stormed a parish following evening Mass on May 10, assaulting the priest and threatening to set the building ablaze in future. The attackers remain at large as church leaders and officials confront a disturbing rise in anti-Christian aggression across France.

The incident, which included physical violence, has led local authorities to trigger a police investigation and deploy heightened security around the church.

This youths entered Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Repos Church in Montfavet, a quiet district of Avignon (the former home of the papacy in the 14th century), on Saturday, May 10, at approximately 7:50 p.m., shortly after evening Mass concluded.

According to La Provence, a group of young men – estimated to number between nine and 15 – approached Father Laurent Milan, the parish priest. One member of the group initially claimed he wished to convert to Christianity. However, only moments later, the group launched into a tirade of abuse.

The attackers shouted an obscene blasphemous insult directed at Jesus Christ, as well as “Allahu Akbar.” They then physically assaulted the priest, punching him, subduing him, before fleeing with stolen church property – including checkbooks, a chalice, and a painting, according to multiple reports.

The severity of the attack stunned the local community and has fueled broader concerns over religious freedom and safety.

Several of the attackers identified themselves as Muslim, reinforcing suspicions of an Islamist motive. The Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe pointed to the use of jihadist slogans as evidence of religious hostility. “This attack reflects a growing pattern of anti-Christian aggression in France,” the Observatory stated.

Father Milan shared his account with La Provence: “They entered and started insulting the Christian faith. Then they said, ‘We’re coming back to burn it down!’” His composure during the ordeal, along with that of several parishioners, helped prevent further violence during the incident.

The Observatory highlighted other alarming incidents in 2025, including the assault of priests in Lisieux and Tarascon, and a kidnapping and beating of a 96-year-old priest in Cambrai, who was tied to a chair and gagged by burglars. Such events reflect a broader trend of hostility toward Christian institutions. France continues to report near-daily church vandalism, including the theft of consecrated hosts and desecration of tabernacles.

Father Milan filed a formal police complaint the same night, supported by five witnesses, France Bleu reported. Police promptly opened an investigation into “non-public insults based on religion” and “threats of destructive acts.” Patrols were stationed at the church for Sunday Mass, and surveillance remained in place into Monday, according to BFMTV. Authorities are currently reviewing security footage, though no arrests had been made as of May 14.

The Archdiocese of Avignon responded to the incident. “The church is located in an area troubled by youth delinquency,” noted Archbishop Francois Fonlupt. “This aggression is deplorable, and we commend the priest and parishioners for their restraint and courage.”

Father Milan had previously reported troubling behavior. On May 7, just days before the violent assault, youths banged on church windows during a parish meeting and stole candles and a computer, he told La Provence. “These incidents are increasing in frequency,” he warned.

Residents have expressed alarm and outrage. “I’m horrified that young people did this,” a nearby café patron told La Provence, echoing community concern.

This attack is part of a broader pattern. In 2025 alone, vandals stole a cross from a church in Corancy, while €10,000 in damages was reported at Saint-Martin Church in Colmar. The Observatory continues to warn of mounting anti-Christian hostility throughout the country.

Archbishop Fonlupt, however, suggested the cause of the attack was “the poverty that reigns in certain neighborhoods of Vaucluse.” He wrote that this was “at the root of this evil,” calling on people to reject “discord and hatred.”

He added: “I thank the parish priest and the parishioners of Montfavet for their reactions to this situation and their witness to the Gospel.”

Share











