Catholic priest brutally murdered in Nigeria, left on side of road

Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, who was found dead with ‘severe’ machete wounds on his head, is among thousands of Nigeria Catholics murdered in recent years amid Islamic persecution.

AJAOKUTA, Nigeria (LifeSiteNews) — Father Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Lokoja, Nigeria, was gruesomely stabbed to death with a machete last week.

On July 29, police responded to reports of a lifeless body found on the side of the road, which was later identified as Fr. Oyetoro, who was found with “severe” machete wounds on his head, per Nigerian Tribune. The priest, who served as a priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Egbe, appears to be the latest cleric to be killed in the African country, where Islamic terrorists have brutally persecuted Christians for several decades.

“It is with profound sorrow and in the hope of the resurrection that the Catholic Diocese of Lokoja announces the passing of our beloved priest, Fr Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, who departed this life on Wednesday, 29th July 2026,” the Diocese of Lokoja said in a statement following the cleric’s death.

The Diocese of Lokoja also called on priests, religious, and the laity to remember the late cleric in their prayers and Holy Masses, while also offering prayers for his family and the entire diocese.

As of this writing, it is not known who murdered Fr. Oyetoro, but the case is now being investigated by the State Investigation Department (SCID).

A 2025 Global Christian Relief (GCR) Red List report found that Nigeria is the most dangerous place for Christians in the world. The report detailed how most of the killings in Nigeria occur in northern states governed by Islamic sharia law, where Christians “often live in remote villages in semi-arid landscapes, making them particularly vulnerable to attacks.”

READ: Persecuted Christians urge Trump to take decisive action in Nigeria

Persecution of Christians in Nigeria began to spike after 1999, when 12 northern states adopted sharia law. The rise of the terrorist group Boko Haram in 2009 marked a dramatic escalation in the attacks. Famously, the group kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

From 2009 to 2022, over 50,000 Christians were killed in the country, according to estimates. A 2024 report found that more than 8,000 Nigerian Christians were killed and thousands more were abducted in 2023, making it the bloodiest year on record for Islamic attacks against Christians in the country.

Recent attacks on Nigerian clerics and laity include the February abduction of Father Nathaniel Asukawaye from the Diocese of Kafanchan, along with 10 parishioners, who were eventually returned in May.

READ: Nigerian bishop urges prayers for return of kidnapped priest, parishioners

In April, 35 people were abducted, and five were killed in the Christian Ariko village. The attack targeted several churches in the region, including Catholic and Protestant churches.

Another attack occurred on Palm Sunday when Catholics were the target of a mass shooting in Plateau State that left 11 dead.

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