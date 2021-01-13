Another email marketing service stops emails from Republicans, Trump campaign

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Salesforce, the company that owns the email provider for the Republican National Convention (RNC), claims to have “taken action” to halt emails from Republicans and President Donald Trump. Campaign Monitor, another email provider, had suspended the Trump campaign already last week.

The RNC and the Trump campaign use the email marketing firm ExactTarget, a subsidiary of Salesforce, to message tens of millions of Republicans, typically on a daily basis.

The Trump campaign has not sent any emails to its more than 20 million subscribers since the Capitol protest last Wednesday. The RNC said that it “decided independently to stop fundraising on all of our digital platforms, including on Salesforce,” according to Breitbart.

Some of the inactivity by the committee could be linked to censorship by Salesforce, however, which reported having blocked the “use of our services in any way that could lead to violence,” following the Capitol protest.

Salesforce remains a Black Lives Matter supporter, as well as a notable backer of the radical left-wing “Great Reset” initiative, launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The company’s chairman and CEO is a trustee of the WEF.

The full statement released by Salesforce on Monday reads:

We are all deeply troubled by the terrible events of January 6. And while we all hope that they are never repeated, sadly there remains a risk of politically incited violence across the country. The Republican National Committee has been a long-standing customer, predating the current Administration, and we have taken action to prevent its use of our services in any way that could lead to violence.

President Trump never called for violence before the Capitol protest last week that led to the deaths of four Trump supporters and one police officer. The president later condemned the violence as “heinous.”

In light of the protest, nearly all major social media platforms have blacklisted Trump and the Trump campaign, as have online payment service Stripe and multiple banks. Shopify no longer provides an e-commerce platform for the campaign store.

Republican members of Congress who raised objections to the results of the electoral college, as Democrats have done for decades, also have faced corporate retaliation. The widening purge of Republicans appears to have swept up unrelated pro-lifers, gun websites, and patriotic retailers, among others.

Yesterday, Trump called out Big Tech for censoring him and numerous others.

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country,” Trump said. “I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time. I’ve been predicting it for a long time and people didn’t act on it, but I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake, and very, very bad for our country.”

“And that’s leading others to do the same thing, and it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger,” he added. “Big mistake — they shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s always a counter move when they do that. I’ve never seen such anger as I see right now, and that’s a terrible thing, terrible thing.”