News

Another enormous ‘batch’ of 23,277 votes in Philly are recorded: ‘All for Biden’

FiveThirtyEight has reported on its Twitter feed a statistically problematic 23,277 votes from Philadelphia being tallied in a 'batch' 'all for Biden.'
Wed Nov 4, 2020 - 7:52 pm EST
Featured Image
shutterstock.com
Patrick Delaney By Patrick Delaney
Follow
Patrick Delaney By Patrick Delaney
Follow

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Following reports of enormous “batches” of votes being tallied for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Wisconsin, more are being reported in Pennsylvania. 

FiveThirtyEight, which identifies itself as providing “Data-driven news and analysis,” has reported on its Twitter feed a statistically problematic 23,277 votes from Philadelphia being tallied in a “batch” “all for Biden.” 

The same tweet reports “about 5,300 votes” coming in from Luzerne County,” with nearly 4,000” of them going “for Biden.” 

With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points,” the post concludes. 

A LifeSiteNews screenshot of the tweet can be accessed here.

Election authorities have yet to provide a transparent explanation as to the origin of at least the first “batch” and how it is that apparently a local population of 23,000 voters could be statistically expected to cast each of their votes for just one candidate.  

The arrival of these “batches” for Biden follows claims of voter fraud in Wisconsin, Michigan, and elsewhere, favoring Biden over President Donald Trump. It also comes as Americans and conservatives in particular lose confidence in the fairness of the election process. 

  2020 election, ballot harvesting, joe biden, pennsylvania, president trump, voter fraud

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article