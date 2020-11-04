Another enormous ‘batch’ of 23,277 votes in Philly are recorded: ‘All for Biden’

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Following reports of enormous “batches” of votes being tallied for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Wisconsin, more are being reported in Pennsylvania.

FiveThirtyEight, which identifies itself as providing “Data-driven news and analysis,” has reported on its Twitter feed a statistically problematic 23,277 votes from Philadelphia being tallied in a “batch” “all for Biden.”

The same tweet reports “about 5,300 votes” coming in from “Luzerne County,” with “nearly 4,000” of them going “for Biden.”

“With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points,” the post concludes.

en" dir="ltr">Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported: <br>-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden<br>-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden<br><br>*With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020

Election authorities have yet to provide a transparent explanation as to the origin of at least the first “batch” and how it is that apparently a local population of 23,000 voters could be statistically expected to cast each of their votes for just one candidate.

The arrival of these “batches” for Biden follows claims of voter fraud in Wisconsin, Michigan, and elsewhere, favoring Biden over President Donald Trump. It also comes as Americans and conservatives in particular lose confidence in the fairness of the election process.