Another historic Catholic church in Canada reduced to ashes, police investigating

On February 21, the Garden River Fire Department were called to the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church just north of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, which was engulfed in flames.

(LifeSiteNews) — Another historic Catholic church in Canada has been reduced to ashes with police announcing they are investigating.

On February 21, the Garden River Fire Department were called to the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church just north of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, which was engulfed in flames, according to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report.

“The building was destroyed,” the press release stated. “No one was in the church at the time and no injuries have been reported to police. Prince Albert RCMP are investigating.”

The church, commonly referred to as the Polish church, had stood as a landmark since 1920. While it was no longer in use, many locals viewed it as part of their heritage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but some are speculating that it was arson, calling on their neighbors to come forward with any information they have regarding the incident.

Rural Municipality of Garden River Reeve Ryan Scragg condemned the potential arson, saying, “To think that someone would indiscriminately destroy this piece of our heritage is beyond frustrating.”

“Whether you had a personal connection to the church or simply appreciated it as part of our landscape, its loss is deeply felt. If anyone has information about what happened, I encourage you to come forward,” he added.

Arson and vandalism directed at Catholic churches has become a common occurrence in Canada over the past number of years, with nearly 100 different churches being the targets of such attacks since 2021.

Furthermore, Liberals and New Democratic Party (NDP) members have repeatedly shut down motions to condemn arson attacks against places of worship.

The attacks began shortly after the federal government and mainstream media promoted the still unproved and inflammatory claim that hundreds of indigenous children were killed or improperly disposed of at the sites of residential schools once run by the Catholic Church.

The claims, which were promoted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others, lack any physical evidence and were based solely on soil disturbances found via ground-penetrating radar.

In fact, in August of last year, one such site underwent a four-week excavation and yielded no remains.

Despite the lack of evidence, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and others have continued to push the narrative, even running a report that appeared to justify the dozens of attacks against Catholic churches.

Share











