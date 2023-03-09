Another set of memos indicate Communist China interfered in Canadian elections: report

According to the new report, internal government documents show that the nation's top security agency had 'asserted that Chinese officials in Toronto had disbursed money into a covert network tasked to interfere in Canada’s 2019 election.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Two new reports from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 federal election.

The new reports, published Wednesday by Global News, further bring forth compelling evidence that agents of the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) were indeed meddling in Canada’s most recent elections.

One of the internal memos reportedly viewed by Global News was a “Special Report” from Trudeau’s own Privy Council Office. The reported document was dated January of 2022 and drafted for Trudeau and his senior aides.

According to Global News, the document “asserted that Chinese officials in Toronto had disbursed money into a covert network tasked to interfere in Canada’s 2019 election.”

Specifically, the document is said to reveal that a “large clandestine transfer of funds earmarked for the federal election from the PRC [People’s Republic of China] Consulate in Toronto,” was transferred “to an elected provincial government official via a staff member of a 2019 federal candidate.”

As noted by Global News, the “Special Report” was sourced from 100 Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) reports, and was compiled by the Intelligence Assessment Secretariat (IAS).

The IAS is a division of the Privy Council Office and gives Trudeau regular updates about national security.

Global News also stated that an anonymous national security official told them that the memo was related to an online, high-level intelligence gathering scheme which first began in January 2019 in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a bombshell revelation, Global News quoted their source as saying that the aforementioned “elected provincial government official” is a current member of Ontario’s provincial legislature.

A CSIS spokesperson did not give a clear answer to Global News as to whether Trudeau and his staff were briefed on the secret-funding allegations, but said the office does work with his Privy Council Office.

On Monday, under mounting pressure to investigate the alleged CCP interference, Trudeau said he would be appointing an “independent special rapporteur,” but declined to launch a full, public inquiry.

Trudeau’s refusal to launch a public inquiry comes despite the fact that MPs from all opposition parties agreed last week that they are in favor of such an investigation.

According to the government, Trudeau’s “Special Rapporteur” will have a “wide mandate to make expert recommendations on protecting and enhancing Canadians’ faith in our democracy,” and will determine whether there should be a “formal inquiry or some other independent review process.”

Yesterday in the House of Commons, Trudeau refused to give direct answers to questions posed to him by Conservative Party MPs regarding the new Global News report.

Second document highlights alleged CCP ‘preferred candidates’ funding

The second document which Global News highlighted reportedly showed that China may have been secretly funding people deemed “preferred candidates” in the 2019 federal election.

This information came from Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), which Trudeau himself created in 2017.

A 2019 NSICOP review that is not public, but which Global News says they were allowed to view, alleged that “foreign states clandestinely direct contributions to” certain Canadian politicians.

This information was under the subtitle, “Targeting the Political Nomination Process and Preferred Candidates.”

The document noted that election meddling “often begins during the nomination process,” explaining that after a person is nominated, “foreign states clandestinely direct contributions to and support for the campaigns and political parties of preferred candidates.”

The document, says Global News, showed examples of alleged CCP Canadian election meddling from 2015 to 2018, in the form of candidate funding through targeting.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

While the overall scandal has been brewing for some time, the issue really took off on February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

Matters were made worse on February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed that Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

As for Trudeau, on Monday he asked NSICOP, on which many Liberal MPs sit, “to complete a review to assess the state of foreign interference in federal electoral processes.”

However, these actions have failed to satisfy the official opposition, with Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre blasting Trudeau’s decision to refuse a full public inquiry.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Poilievre alleged that for “10 years” the CCP “dictatorship” has been propping up Trudeau with clandestine funding, and that his latest announcement is just another tactic he’s employing to avoid transparency.

“Now he is trying to cover it up again, with a secret process he controls. We want the opposite. He wants a secret process, we want an open process,” Poilievre said.

