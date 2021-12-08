Another story needs to be told

You see, Ernest’s son was just 16 years old when he died from an enlarged heart just three days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year.

(LifeSiteNews) – Today marks the first day of our year-end Christmas Fundraising Campaign – by far our most crucial fundraiser of the year! We are 100% donor-funded, which gives us the freedom to report the truth on the most important and controversial topics of our time.

We must raise $750,000 by December 24th in order to continue to give you access to news and information that you would never hear otherwise. In the current circumstances, that has become more important than we could ever have imagined in the past.

Click here to donate: give.lifesitenews.com/sharethestories.

There are stories not being told. Stories of significance being ignored. Like Ernest and his son’s story.

You see, Ernest’s son was just 16 years old when he died from an enlarged heart just three days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year.

Because it did not fit the mainstream narrative, it was almost impossible to get anyone to listen to his story. Even GoFundMe cancelled his fundraising efforts to speak out about the harms of the vaccine on children.

A single dad with limited resources, Ernest had no one to turn to. Mainstream media completely ignored his story.

He felt so hurt, alone, and angry to the point of turning his back on God.

This is not the case anymore.

You see, when no one would listen to his story, he found a news outlet that would – he discovered LifeSiteNews.

Not only did Ernest find a platform to share his story, but he found a community who would support his needs through LifeSite’s LifeFunder platform, in lieu of GoFundMe cancelling his fundraiser. He has also re-committed himself to his faith in God.

His story is a great example of why defending traditional values, defending the family, and preserving truth is eternally significant.

When we were thinking of how we could continue to support parents like Ernest amidst all of the censorship that we face from Big Tech, we thought perhaps you might be able to help. Since you read our news and therefore value life, faith, and family, we knew being a voice for the voiceless and bringing light to the truth is important to you.

Dear reader, will you support our efforts to give parents and culture changers like Ernest a voice?

When Ernest was ignored by mainstream media, LifeSiteNews was there to interview him.

When Ernest organized a rally in Washington D.C. to bring national attention to the harms of these vaccines on children, LifeSiteNews was there to capture his story.

When Ernest wanted to turn his back on God, LifeSiteNews was there to show him that he still had reason to hope.

It has been just a few months since Ernest discovered LifeSite, and his story has been shared with over 2 million people to date. Though he will never get his son back, Ernest wants to ensure other parents don’t lose their children to these vaccines like he did.

Since he discovered an honest media outlet willing to share his story, he plans to continue spreading the truth about the harms of the vaccine on children to as many people as possible.

With the FDA criminally granting ‘approval’ of the COVID injections for children starting at age 5, we know for certain it is a matter of life and death or serious injuries for many, about which all parents must hear the truth before it’s too late.

I hope you will consider becoming a supporter of our media platform today.

It cost $2,000 to send our team to report at Ernest’s rally in Washington DC last month. A gift of $35, $70, or even $250 will help cover the costs of sending our team to report on another one of many similar stories that MUST be told.

Please consider becoming a supporter of our mission so that we can continue to expose the flood of lies and distortions that mainstream media want you to believe, and to give you and millions more access to stories that they would never otherwise hear.

Please use this link to make a donation now: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sharethestories.

Your support will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives.

We’ve got to do everything we can to ensure people continue to have access to an alternative, completely trustworthy and high caliber news source.

Share











