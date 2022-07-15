Another study affirms natural immunity is more effective than COVID-19 vaccines

'Protection against severe reinfection remains very strong, with no evidence for waning, irrespective of variant, for over 14 months after primary infection.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Natural immunity offers overwhelmingly high protection against severe COVID-19 reinfection more than a year after initial infection, according to a new study out of Qatar.

The Epoch Times reported that the paper, published last week as a preprint, found that “[e]ffectiveness of primary infection against severe, critical, or fatal COVID-19 reinfection was 97.3 percent” with “no evidence for waning,” and similar findings for those age 50 and older.

The researchers also found that natural immunity is less effective against contracting Omicron, the least-severe variant of COVID, though still more effective than the immunity offered from the COVID vaccines.

Overall, they concluded, “[p]rotection of natural infection against reinfection wanes and may diminish within a few years. Viral immune evasion accelerates this waning. Protection against severe reinfection remains very strong, with no evidence for waning, irrespective of variant, for over 14 months after primary infection.”

The Qatari study adds to an abundant body of research finding the same.

The conservative Brownstone Institute has compiled more than 150 research studies finding that COVID immunity from prior infection “is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccine,” yet the U.S. government has been heavily invested in the narrative that natural immunity is unreliable and the vaccines are the only true protection against COVID.

Last September, White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that “I don’t have a really firm answer to you on” why those who have already had COVID should get vaccinated for it, but it was “something that we’re going to have to discuss.” Many Americans assumed such discussions were already well underway.

By contrast, studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or potentially sooner). Last October, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced it was expanding emergency-use authorization for booster shots six months after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whereas an October Yale study projected that natural immunity would last three times longer at 17 months.

The truth about natural immunity is critical given the distrust that continues to surround the COVID vaccines given the relatively short evaluation and development time they received during their accelerated clinical trials under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, especially in light of COVID’s low risk to Americans without comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, or vitamin deficiency; the shots’ failure to prevent virus transmission; and most significantly, fear of adverse side effects.

In March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database between January 1 and February 25, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such cases despite claims to the contrary.

COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern. LifeSiteNews has reported on the forced release of Pfizer data the company had tried to keep sealed until 2076, including reports of 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in dozens of countries around the world from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

