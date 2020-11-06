Another whistleblower alleges USPS backdated late ballots in Pennsylvania

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

ERIE, Pennsylvania, November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A whistleblower within the United States Postal Service (USPS) office for Coraopolis and Moon Township, Pennsylvania, says he was told to collect mail-in ballots, which he took to mean they would be back-dated as having been mailed in time to be legally counted.

“On Wednesday the fourth, we checked in at the time clock,” the anonymous postal worker told Project Veritas chief James O’Keefe. “The postmaster then told us that if we were to find any ballots on our routes that day, we were to collect them, keep them separate in a hod, which is what we call our plastic bins, bring them back, and then we would put them in another hod and then they would send them to be counted.”

One of the USPS officials in Pennsylvania has just agreed to go on the record and is willing to testify under oath to the backdating of ballots.



We will be releasing his interview imminently... #Election2020 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

BREAKING: 2nd Pennsylvania @USPS whistleblower claims Postmaster ordered late ballots picked up and separated; believes they will be BACKDATED to 11/03/20



"If we find any ballots...we were to collect them"



"Firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated"#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/ji5mLBdYET — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

“The postmaster (James Malia) and the supervisor (William Wood) did not say that we’re going to, we’re going to backdate them,” the whistleblower clarifies, but “I was firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated. We’re always hit with the Hatch Act. You know, you can’t talk about politics, you can’t influence people. On one occasion, the postmaster James Malia had gone, had attacked a carrier who had expressed support for Trump.”

The video also shows O’Keefe making a follow-up call to Malia, who hangs up without answering questions.

Project Veritas added that the whistleblower says he overheard Malia chide Wood for having “postmarked one of the ballots for the fourth, instead of the third, because they were supposed to put them for third,” and that post office inspectors have interviewed him about what he witnessed.

The latest report follows Project Veritas scoops about allegations of USPS personnel backdating ballots and offering to give ballots to strangers in Michigan.

The Trump campaign sued to be given access to a mail-in ballot counting center in Philadelphia, where their representatives were initially blocked from being allowed to observe the process.

The presidential election is incredibly close; so far Decision Desk HQ is the only media outlet to formally call the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, though others are expected to follow suit. However, official results have not yet been certified, and are not expected to be until a number of states complete recounts, recanvassing, and other legal challenges brought by the Trump campaign are completed.

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.