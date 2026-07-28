Anthony Fauci’s diary reveals his crimes against humanity, sins against the human race

Dr. Anthony Fauci was ‘a liar, a megalomaniac, a phony, and a total narcissist all rolled into one,’ noted Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, and Victor Davis Hanson called Fauci 'a pathological schizophrenic.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, hailed during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic by fawning corporate media as “America’s doctor” and worshipped him as a superhero, was a fraud all along as his recently exposed personal diary entries appear to show.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022 who championed the highly controversial COVID-19 “vaccines,” was “a liar, a megalomaniac, a phony, and a total narcissist all rolled into one,” Laura Ingraham alleged during her Monday evening Fox News show.

An hour later, Graham’s colleague, Jesse Watters, echoed her: “If there’s a theme from this diary, which is over 1,000 pages, it is this: Dr. Anthony Fauci is dishonest, almost always wrong, and is intoxicated with fame.”

“Fauci is perhaps the biggest lying, shape-shifting con artist ever unleashed upon the American public,” TPUSA Andrew Kolvet wrote.

“The Fauci files reveal not just a sociopathic narcissist but also a pathological schizophrenic,” Victor Davis Hanson said.

The American public now has irrefutable proof that these accusations are true, thanks to Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who this week handed over Fauci’s previously hidden diaries to GOP Senator Rand Paul, who published Fauci’s journal ahead of Wednesday’s Senate committee hearing.

“Anthony Fauci constructed a machine that crushed livelihoods, locked down our churches, silenced dissenting doctors, and violated the constitutional rights of the American people. That is not hyperbole. That is the record. The media’s reverence for this man does not eliminate what he did,” General Mike Flynn declared.

“He faces no accountability. He hides behind institutional immunity. The deep state protects its own,” Flynn said. “That ends when the American people demand it.”

“Fauci must stand trial for his crimes against this Nation. Not because we hunger for vengeance, but because justice is the foundation of the rule of law,” Flynn said. “Our Constitution demands it.”

Sen. Paul subpoenaed Fauci earlier this month and has indicated that Fauci will face questioning surrounding gain-of-function research, the COVID cover-up, and his preemptive pardon when he testifies Wednesday.

“It took us about eight months to dig these out of 11 separate servers where they had been sequestered and secreted,” Kennedy noted. “The starkest impression you get from reading the diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly.”

We produced the Fauci diaries to @SenRandPaul and @SenRonJohnson so they could see the light of day. The starkest impression from reading the diaries is the striking contrast between what he was saying privately and what he was saying publicly. pic.twitter.com/gKKYZB5jiI — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 28, 2026

“The countries that adopted Anthony Fauci’s protocols had the worst death rates in the world,” RFK Jr. observed in a separate interview. “How is Anthony Fauci a hero to people when he racked up a death count that is, by far, the biggest in the world?”

Sen. Paul has been broadcasting excerpts of Fauci’s self-indicting diary on X and has ridiculed the former NIAID head as a self-absorbed teenage girl, glorying in his fame thanks to the pandemic which he likely helped to create.

Paul captioned the mocking AI-generated photo, “What Anthony Fauci looked like every night when he wrote about how great he is in his diary.”

What Anthony Fauci looked like every night when he wrote about how great he is in his diary. pic.twitter.com/KbPvbtyi7g — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 27, 2026

Fox News’ Watters mocked Fauci’s adolescent self-absorption with the fame granted him by COVID-19 and the deadly lies that he told:

“The Press is HOT and HEAVY about ME… I am the MOST FAMOUS person in the WORLD” “One person said that Tyra Banks was SEXY… but that I was even MORE SEXY than SHE WAS.”

🚨 BOMBSHELL: DR. FAUCI’S DIARY JUST LEAKED… AND IT’S BAD 🚨 “The Press is HOT and HEAVY about ME… I am the MOST FAMOUS person in the WORLD” 🤣 “One person said that Tyra Banks was SEXY… but that I was even MORE SEXY than SHE WAS” 🤣 CNN’S Jake Tapper even INVITED Fauci… pic.twitter.com/Ni0Qq0s3Qi — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 28, 2026

In another post, Sen. Paul declared, “While Americans buried loved ones, Anthony Fauci was counting headlines that doted over him.”

“Absolutely vile,” the Republican senator added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis simply said, “Gain of Fauci = protecting his own hide above all else.”

“Fauci has immunity against all of the things that he did prior to President Biden signing or the electronic pen signing his pardon, but he could perjure himself now. There are many things that he said that we know are lies, and Rand Paul presumably is going to ask him about those things,” RFK Jr. told Ingraham. “And if he lies again, then he could be subject to perjury prosecution.”

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