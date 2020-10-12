Anti-Barrett protestors arrested for blocking access to Senate building

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A crowd of protestors gathered outside the Dirksen Senate building before 9:00 a.m. this morning to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. A small group of them blocked the entrance to the building and were arrested.

A number of protestors were dressed in white hazmat suits to demand COVID-19 tests before the hearing.

A few wore orange sweatshirts and carried signs that read “Trump/Pence OUT NOW!” One held in her other hand a sign that read, “Abortion on demand and without apology.”

Several protestors wore rainbow-striped “Clinic Escort” vests that are sometimes worn by abortion activists outside abortion facilities. Others held signs reading, “Save the ACA,” in reference to the Affordable Care Act.

One group of protestors demanded, “No confirmation until inauguration,” while on their way to the Hart Senate Office building, as they waded through pro-life supporters of Barrett, who chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go!”

Just steps away from protestors outside the Dirksen building, a crowd of pro-Barrett women chanted “Women for Amy,” displaying pink signs that read the same. According to the Washington Post’s Melissa J. Lang, a number of them approached Capitol Hill police, asking if the anti-Barrett protestors had a permit.