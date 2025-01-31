Anti-COVID mandate Randy Hillier joins Ontario Party ahead of provincial election

'Randy Hillier joins Ontario Party in senior leadership role! I have worked with Randy Hillier on multiple initiatives before – including End the Lockdowns Caucus and calling for a Royal Inquiry into the handling of the COVID pandemic,' announced leader Derek Sloan.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Former federal Conservative MP Derek Sloan, who now heads the provincial Ontario Party, has announced that former independent Ontario member of provincial parliament (MPP) Randy Hillier has joined his party in a “senior leadership” role to “fight” Premier Doug Ford’s “self-serving snap election.”

“Randy Hillier joins Ontario Party in senior leadership role! I have worked with Randy Hillier on multiple initiatives before – including End the Lockdowns Caucus and calling for a Royal Inquiry into the handling of the COVID pandemic,” said Sloan in an X post Monday.

“I am excited to work together to Bring Ontario Back! We need your help!”

Speaking about his joining the Ontario Party, Hillier said in a video interview with Sloan that the party, and Ontario in general, needs “all good men and women together to install lawmen that have honesty, integrity and conviction and get rid of these corrupt politicians.”

Ontario Premier Ford officially called an election Wednesday after he visited Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont and received her approval to dissolve the legislature.

The election will take place in less than a month, on February 27.

While Ford and his PCs locked down the province during COVID, Hillier stood as a prominent voice of opposition, rejecting mask, vaccine and other mandates, as well as lockdowns in general.

Hillier was ultimately arrested for opposing and protesting Ford’s mandates. However, as LifeSiteNews has reported, the charges against Hillier were eventually stayed.

Hillier, who had once been a member of Ford’s PCs, was booted by the party in 2019 and for years sat as an independent for the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

As for Sloan, he took over as leader of the Ontario Party in 2024 after he successfully revived it. He, like Hillier, was a vocal opponent to COVID mandates. Sloan was similarly kicked out of the federal Conservative Party of Canada shortly after the 2022 leadership race. He is outspokenly pro-life.

