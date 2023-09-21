‘Anti-hate’ group wants more Canadian gov’t money because millions believe in ‘conspiracy theories’

'We believe 10 to 15 percent of Canadians are consuming far-right content and believe in one or more far-right conspiracy theories,' the so-called Canadian Anti-Hate Network wrote in a submission to Canada’s House of Commons finance committee.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – A government-backed leftist advocacy group whose chair spread falsehoods against the Freedom Convoy has claimed, without evidence, that six million Canadians are “conspiracy” theorists, and thus it needs more funding to combat such individuals.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) recently said some 15 percent of Canada’s population are conspiratorial and consumers of “far-right content.”

“We believe 10 to 15 percent of Canadians are consuming far-right content and believe in one or more far-right conspiracy theories,” wrote CAHN in a submission to Canada’s House of Commons finance committee.

The group claimed that it believes in creating a “Canada that has such a strong pro-democracy, anti-fascist and anti-hate culture that the far right will never gain a foothold.”

“Until that day comes we believe in doing everything ethical and within our power to prevent the far right from growing,” it said.

According to CAHN, it now needs more government money so that it can tackle supposed “far right” Canadians. As such, the group applied for a $5 million five-year funding grant so that it could act as Canada’s unofficial “anti-hate watchdog” for the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CAHN claimed that “none” of the federal government’s programs “explicitly name the far right as a threat to Canada’s democracy and marginalized groups,” nor fund any “efforts” to stop the “the far-right movement as a significant origin of hate in Canada.”

The group has already received $268,400 to operate its website, along with $268,400 to publish its school guide called Confronting And Preventing Hate In Canadian Schools.

In 2022, Canada’s then-Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen called CAHN “an organization that I respect very much.”

CAHN has been known to work with the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in the United States and received money from the Canadian government in 2020 as part of an “inclusion” grant.

Last year a Canadian judge ruled in favor of free speech by tossing a libel lawsuit filed by CAHN against two journalists who accused the group of having assisted the radical left-wing group Antifa.

Canadian Anti-Hate Network says Freedom Convoy is a ‘product of Canada’s far-right movement’

In its report to the finance committee, CAHN asserted that the Freedom Convoy, whose leaders are now on trial for leading the protests, is a “product of Canada’s far-right movement.”

“The Covid-19 conspiracy movement and Freedom Convoy have since pivoted to attacking the LGBTQ community primarily by spreading the dangerous and inciting lie that transgender persons and LGBTQ persons are pedophiles with an agenda,” wrote the group.

The group then claimed that Canada’s “far right” is “targeting school boards and trying to ban books, force students to use the wrong [sic] washrooms and force teachers to out the gender and sexual identity of their students to what might be unsafe homes.”

However, it was CAHN’s chair Bernie Farber who was caught spreading false information about the anti-mandate “Freedom Convoy” protest last year, and has also previously claimed that Canada needs legislation to control the “craziness” of the internet.

Despite this, Farber was appointed to the “expert advisory group on online safety” in late March last year by Trudeau’s federal Liberal government.

