Anti-ICE activists target Minnesota church again on Easter Sunday

Far-left activists continue to harass and berate a Baptist church in Minnesota, shouting through bullhorns during the Easter Sunday worship service.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — Far-left activists shouted through bullhorns on Easter Sunday as part of their ongoing harassment campaign against a St. Paul, Minnesota, church that allegedly employs an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official as a minister. The Easter Sunday campaign concluded in one arrest, although a judge already threw out the charges.

Anti-ICE protesters have targeted Cities Church in the Twin Cities since January, when a mob, joined by former CNN personality Don Lemon, disrupted the church worship service at the Baptist church. The activists disrupted the service because they alleged an assistant pastor is also a local ICE official who is overseeing efforts to remove violent illegal immigrants from the area.

While activists did not enter the church on Easter Sunday, they reportedly were making so much noise that they were disrupting the service, and police ordered them to disperse, according to Crimewatch MN.

All but one protester complied with the order.

The Minnesota-based news outlet reported:

Emily Heather Phillips, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was booked into custody Sunday and cited through the St. Paul City Attorney’s office with four misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct, interrupting a religious observance, knowingly participating in a noisy assembly, and continuing to disturb the peace. However, at a 9 a.m. arraignment hearing on Monday in Ramsey County District Court, Judge Maria Mitchell, a 2022 Gov. Tim Walz appointee, dismissed all charges against Phillips, citing “no probable cause,” according to a newly filed court document. Court records also show that Phillips had retained private attorney Trisha Pohland. Jail records show Phillips has been released from custody.

The agitators have reportedly gathered weekly outside the church to harass it, according to Crimewatch.

The arrested protester is no stranger to left-wing activism.

Appears to be that Emily Phillips serial agitator hag who was arrested at St. Paul’s Cities Church this morning for disrupting Easter service. Jail records show she’s still in custody and has been cited with four violations. pic.twitter.com/NVdK3YxlqY — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 5, 2026

“Phillips, who goes by redw.itch333 on Instagram, filmed herself last week at an airport berating ICE officers who had been placed at some airports to help in the wake of TSA agents quitting and calling out sick due to not getting paid during the congressional standoff to fund the Department of Homeland Security,” Crimewatch reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has filed federal charges against protesters who disrupted the church service in January.

“YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP,” then-Attorney General Pam Bondi stated in February. “If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you.”

Today, @thejusticedept unsealed an indictment charging 30 more people who took part in the attack on Cities Church in Minnesota. At my direction, federal agents have already arrested 25 of them, with more to come throughout the day. YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 27, 2026

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