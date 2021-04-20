Anti-lockdown Ontario Pastor calls on Premier Ford to commit ‘political suicide’ and open up his province

CONTACT YOUR MPPS AND MPS: Resist oppressive lockdowns! Click to contact your MPPs and MPs now.

ONTARIO, April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian pastor known for opposing coronavirus lockdowns has urged his provincial leader to commit “political suicide” and remove all restrictions in place, which are some of the strictest in North America.

“I’m calling on our premier: stand up for the people – we’re living a lie, we’re living a lie. This is not real, it’s not true. We have derailed, we have totally derailed...from the foundation that this country was built upon. Totally derailed,” said Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, of the Church of God in Alymer, Ontario, in a video message posted last Friday directed at Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Mr. Premier, if it takes committing political suicide, I urge you to do that. Throw that rope around your neck, jump off that political bridge and commit political suicide and follow the brave men of your cabinet that have already done that. And just come forward, stand up for the people that voted you in and come back to your word and do what it takes.”

Hildebrandt made the video in anticipation of new restrictive COVID measures which were announced last Friday by the provincial government of Ontario under Premier Doug Ford, which he called the “strictest” in North America.

The Ford government extended a stay-at-home order, placed a 10-person limit on church service attendance size, closed playgrounds, implemented provincial border checks, and gave police the power to stop anyone for any reason, if they were outside their home, without cause.

After a public backlash, however, the Ford government walked back some of its new coronavirus rules less than a day later. Playgrounds were allowed to stay open, and police must now have “reason to suspect that you are participating in an organized public event or social gathering,” in order to question people.

In his video, Hildebrandt said that it might be time for Ford to consider letting “go” his health officials if their advice “kills more people than it saves.”

“It might be time to just override what they are saying and taking [sic] the things into your own hands and start standing up. Let Ontario be the first province to lead the way to end slavery. Let Ontario be the first, for Mr. Ford, why would you not be the first one to stand up, come forward and help us out,” said Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt’s video message to Ford was removed from his YouTube page, for going against the site’s “community standards guidelines.”

Hildebrandt made mention of COVD vaccines in his video message to Ford, saying of them, “there's more people dying of vaccination, of the effects of vaccination right now.”

‘The more you oppress us, the stronger we will get’

In his video message to Ford, Hildebrandt blasted the restrictions that have been placed on churches Canada-wide and made it clear his congregation would be gathering despite any limits put in place.

“Let me say something about the churches. Historically, biblically, look back as far as you want to look back, the more you oppress the children of God, the more they multiply, the more pressure you will put on the churches, the stronger their roots will grow,” said Hildebrandt.

"You can ticket us, you can fine us, you can charge us, you can lock those doors, you can build fences around us, around our meeting places. Nothing will stop us. Nothing will stop us. The more you oppress us, the stronger we will get. We will not stop meeting, churches are not super spreaders: well, in a way they are, churches are super-spreaders of joy, super-spreaders of happiness. We will not stop gathering no matter what it takes."

Over the course of the last few months, several members of the Church of God have received fines for defying the local health orders. Hildebrandt’s son Herbert was also charged with obstruction of justice in December of 2020.

Hildebrandt recently made the trip to Edmonton, Alberta, to be at a protest in support of Pastor James Coates of Grace Life Church, who was jailed for 35 days for preaching his faith to his flock amid severe lockdowns.

Coates’ church has been forced to meet underground after their building was raided and fenced off by police for breaking coronavirus health rules.

In his video message to Ford, Hildebrandt stated that “Canada is not the place for underground churches.”

“Canada is not the place where we have to go into hiding. Why do we have to tell our children, watch out, that’s the police. They’re here to hurt us. Never in history before, never in history before was our police force such a mockery. Never before were our laws such a mockery as they are now,” said Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt then urged the police to “step up, stand up, stand by your oath.”

“Policemen, step up, stand up, stand by your oath. More and more are stepping out and we thank God for you. Keep on doing it, step up, step out, do whatever it takes and stand by your oath and tell the health officials, the unelected health officials, tell them in their face, ‘you want to charge those people, you do it. That's not our job. We don't do the dirty job for you’,” urged Hildebrandt.

"We protect the people, we protect the Constitution, we protect the Charter of Rights, the bill of Rights. We will stand by the people. We will not hurt them. Absolutely not."

Few Ontario politicians have spoken out against Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns. Those that have spoken out have been tossed from their party, such as Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber. He was booted by Ford from the province's ruling Progressive Conservative Party for opposing COVID lockdowns. He is now suing the government for restrictions around outdoor prayer and gatherings.

Last Thursday, a coalition of Canadian politicians gathered in Ottawa to argue that governments are responsible for “a series of failures” regarding COVID-19 related lockdowns, and that alternative virus treatments should be promoted by governments.

Speaking out as part of the coalition were Independent federal MP Derek Sloan, Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, and former federal MP and leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier.

The group was speaking as part of the non-partisan “End the Lockdowns National Caucus,” founded by Hillier, Sloan, and Bernier. The group states it is “unified in pursuit of the truth, and resolved to ensure there is open, honest, and public debate regarding the COVID-19 government response.”