Anti-porn crusader says pro-family forces are shutting down industry

July 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with pro-family and pro-life activist Patrina Mosley, who is also the Deputy Director of Legislative Policy for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE). She and her organization are leading the fight to expose the porn industry and its criminal behavior.

Mosley discusses how she is currently working with survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking on major lawsuits against porn and social media companies. She says that in Canada, they are collaborating with parliamentarians to fight leading pornography platform Pornhub, which is based in the country.

Mosley tells Van Maren that their investigations reveal how the porn industry is involved in many criminal actions, such as blackmail, racketeering, trafficking, child pornography, and abuse, all of which are included in their lawsuit against the industry, which she calls “an organized crime unit.”

Mosley states that with more and more people exposing the porn industry, “we’re moving away from the age-old defense that pornography is a free speech issue,” toward the belief that it is an industry that facilitates “crime scenes.”

Mosley also highlights many of the successes she and her colleagues have “experienced in recent weeks and months in the United States. For example, Maine and Texas passed legislation which would “shrink the commercial sex market,” but also, in the case of Texas, would make the purchase of sex a felony and protect schools and libraries as “non-trafficking zones.”

Lastly, Mosley says she remains hopeful that people are holding their legislators accountable to protect children and to end sexual exploitation. She says that these successes are only possible if “people who are listening … are emailing [and] calling constantly. We have to be persistent in this [campaign].”

To learn more about the work Mosley and NCOSE are doing, visit this link.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: