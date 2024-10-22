Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney campaigns for Harris, promotes Democrat abortion distortions

Liz Cheney had a mostly pro-life voting record in Congress, but now that she has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, she's repeating Democrats' false claims that Georgia's pro-life laws killed women.

(LifeSiteNews) – As part of a new role as an across-the-aisle surrogate for Democrat Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former Republican member of Congress and prominent Trump critic Liz Cheney has taken to promoting the Harris campaign’s pro-abortion narratives on the campaign trail despite Cheney’s past pro-life record.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, represented Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 2017 to January 2023. She lost the Republican nomination for reelection to her seat to attorney Harriet Hageman in 2022. She has been one of former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s most virulent GOP critics, going so far as to endorse Harris for the general election last month.

This week, CNN reported that Cheney has joined Harris on her campaign tour of battleground states, during which she told a crowd in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, “I have been very troubled, deeply troubled by what I have watched happen in so many states. I have been troubled by the extent to which you have women who, as the vice president said, in some cases, have died, who can’t get medical treatment that they need because providers are worried about criminal liability.”

The Washington Examiner added that at another event in Ripon, Wisconsin, Cheney suggested Harris “understands how important compassion is” on abortion.

“Having a president who understands (…) we ought to be able to have these discussions and say, ‘You know what? Even if you are pro-life as I am, I do not believe, for example, that the state of Texas ought to have the right, as they’re currently suing to do, to get access to women’s medical records,’” she said. “And there are some very fundamental and fundamentally dangerous things that have happened, and so I think that it’s crucially important for us to find ways to have the federal government play a role and protect women from some of the worst harms that we’re seeing.”

“But again, I just think that if you look at the difference in the way that Donald Trump is handling this issue. You know, Donald Trump, at one point, called for criminal penalties for women,” she went on, referencing a comment Trump made and quickly recanted in 2016. “Now, you know he, he’s been now trying to, you know, sort of be all over the place on this issue, although he expresses great pride for what’s happened, and I think the bottom line on this, as on so many other issues, is, you know, you just can’t count on him. You cannot trust him. We’ve seen the man that he is. We’ve seen the cruelty.”

Cheney was repeating a number of falsehoods the Harris campaign and its allies in the abortion lobby have been promoting about pro-life laws. The two Georgia women in question, Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, died due to medical complications from taking abortion pills rather than being denied abortions, and nothing in Georgia’s abortion law prevented doctors from treating those complications. As for Texas, the state is actually resisting the Biden administration’s attempts to investigate criminal abortionists for prosecution, and the state’s pro-life law expressly prohibits prosecuting women themselves.

Cheney’s promotion of pro-abortion narratives flies in the face of her pro-life voting record while in office. She consistently received 100% pro-life scores and 0% pro-abortion scores from National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA), NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) for every legislative session except 2021-2022, for which NRLC gave her a 93% and PPAF gave her a 20% (she voted to create a federal right to “contraception access,” and missed the vote on two pro-life bills).

Harris is running on an absolutist abortion-on-demand platform that includes taxpayer funding of abortion, opposing any and all limits on the practice, signing a law forcing all 50 states to permit abortion again, and most recently abolishing the Senate filibuster to get such a law to her desk. In speeches, she has taken to promoting abortion as a normal procedure to be committed for whatever reason a woman wants, such as disposing of a child that would interfere with her career plans.

Trump, meanwhile, is simultaneously embracing credit for nominating three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and distancing himself from going any further for life. He now opposes further federal action on abortion, supports letting abortion pills be distributed by mail, criticizes states for overly “harsh” abortion bans, and has even declared he would veto an abortion ban if it reached his desk.

The race between the two is extremely close, with the lead Harris enjoyed since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee shrinking as numerous observers say public opinion is trending in Trump’s direction. Her national lead is down to 0.9% in RealClearPolitics’ popular vote polling average and is roughly two points according to RaceToTheWH.

Margins remain extremely close in the swing states that will decide the Electoral College outcome. RaceToTheWH currently gives Harris a narrow edge, although the margin is by less than two points in the seven closest states, and within a single percentage point in Michigan (Harris leading), Pennsylvania (Harris leading), and North Carolina (Trump leading).

