‘Anti-woke’ atheists who oppose gender ideology are not our allies: here’s why

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the shift of prominent atheists and agnostics towards cultural Christianity, the culture war that has broken out in atheist circles over gender ideology, and why we shouldn’t trust these atheists who are seemingly coming to our side on this issue.

Jonathon begins the episode by highlighting the phenomena in recent years of notable atheist and agnostic intellectuals, such as the late Roger Scruton, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and Elon Musk, who have either become Christian or at least have said that they are culturally Christian.

“Many of these people have just shifted away from agnosticism [and] atheism, many of them haven’t embraced anything that looks like orthodox Christianity,” the host said.

“But at the same time, there’s a discernible movement amongst the intellectual class away from this sort of contemptible smearing New Atheism … and toward something different. People have weighed atheism in the balances and have found it wanting,” he added.

A bit later, Jonathon dove into how we’re also seeing notable atheist scientists splitting with their fellow non-believers over the “transgender” issue. The host noted how Jerry Coyne, Richard Dawkins, and Steven Pinker each recently resigned from the Freedom from Religion Foundation’s (FFRF) board of honorary directors after an article written by Coyne entitled “Biology is not Bigotry,” refuting “transgender” arguments that a woman is “whoever she says she is,” was censored by the organization.

“This is fascinating because we see a couple of atheists here. … All of them who are walking directly into the tolerance buzzsaw, all of them who believe that a progressive enlightenment-informed world would be a better one. And only realizing that no sacred space stays empty and that the human heart does crave worship,” Jonathon said.

“And instead of Christianity, the new religions we find Westerners adopting are not much better if you want to quantify the atheist objections to religion at large. And it’s been fascinating to see the culture wars come to the atheist community,” he added.

Jonathon then emphasized that just because these atheists might agree with Christians that gender ideology has gone too far, they are not on our side in the culture war. The host pointed to some of the statements these same scientists have made in the past, such as a statement he made on X suggesting that if a preborn child is diagnosed with Down syndrome, the parents should “abort it and try again.”

Following considerable backlash, Dawkins said he was approaching the matter “logically” and that there’s no place for “emotion” when making this type of decision.

“So in other words, emotion has no place when we’re trying to decide whether or not to stick scissors in the skull of a preborn Down syndrome child or to dismember that child in the womb. This man is a man of truly repulsive morals,” Jonathon said.

To hear more of Jonathon’s analysis, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show.

