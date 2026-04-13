‘Antichrist spirit’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump’s Jesus image as ‘more than blasphemy’

The former Georgia congresswoman and Trump supporter said on social media that 'I completely denounce' the president's now-deleted post.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump for making an AI-generated Truth Social post depicting himself as Jesus Christ as being of an “Antichrist spirit.”

In an April 12 X post, responding to Trump’s now-deleted Truth Social post, Greene emphasized that Trump depicting himself as Our Lord after attacking Pope Leo for opposing the war in Iran is more than just “blasphemous” but also of an “Antichrist spirit.”

Trump’s AI-generated post, on Orthodox Easter and Divine Mercy Sunday on the Roman Catholic calendar, shows Trump in white and red flowing robes, placing his hand on a patient in a hospital bed, apparently to heal him, while radiant light emanates from his palms as a praying woman, a soldier, a nurse, and an elderly bearded man reverently look on.

READ: Donald Trump deletes AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, claims he was ‘a doctor’

“On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,” Greene wrote. “This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

“It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” she added.

It’s more than blasphemy.

It’s an Antichrist spirit. https://t.co/Lqd9GkBPmO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 13, 2026

Greene, who had once been a staunch supporter of Trump, abruptly retired from Congress earlier this year after clashing with Trump and the GOP leadership over support for Israel, becoming the first Republican member of Congress to label Israel’s actions in its war with Hamas a “genocide.” She also criticized the Trump Department of Justice’s slow release of the Epstein files.

“If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” Greene said when she announced her resignation.

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