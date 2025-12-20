‘Antifa Handbook’ author scheduled to teach two seminars at Rutgers University this spring

(LifeSiteNews) — The man who authored Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, in which he attempts to provide justification for the violent tactics of the Antifa movement, will be teaching at Rutgers University during the upcoming spring semester.

Nicknamed “Dr. Antifa,” controversial professor Mark Bray will teach two seminars in early 2026 titled “Communism” and “Fascism and Nazism,” according to announcements by the university’s history department.

The Fascism and Nazism seminar “will explore the history, politics, and ideology of fascism and Nazism. We will analyze the evolution of the regimes of Mussolini and Hitler, the ideas that propelled their populist authoritarianism, and the lamentably lasting impact of their destructive examples on white supremacist movements for generations to come.”

Antifa activists frequently equate Donald Trump with both Hitler and Mussolini and see Christians and conservatives as fascists or white supremacists whose influence must be resisted, even to the point of employing violent means of protest.

Bray, reportedly fearing for his safety, fled the United States in October when Rutgers University’s chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) launched a petition asking the university to drop Bray’s planned seminars. He and his family remain in Spain and plan to stay there through the spring while he teaches his upcoming seminars virtually.

In a video interview with CBS News, Bray blamed President Trump’s executive order declaring Antifa a major “domestic terrorist organization.”

“Mark Bray is a coward,” said TPUSA’s Rutgers chapter president Michael Joseph in the CBS News report. “He thought he could hide behind his books. He thought he could hide behind his degree and radicalize kids from the safety of his classroom.”

The president announced the move in the wake of the wake of the assassination Charlie Kirk, who was often the target of death threats by leftists and whose murderer is thought to be associated with at least one left-wing extremist group.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” announced Trump on social media.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” said Trump.

“Antifa is terrible,” the president told reporters at the White House at the time. “These aren’t protests, these are crimes that they’re doing. They’re throwing bricks at cars of the ICE and Border Patrol. They’re professional agitators. They should be put in jail. What they’re doing to this country is really subversive.”

In 2020, Bray penned a mendacious op-ed for The Washington Post titled, “Antifa isn’t the problem. Trump’s bluster is a distraction from police violence,” in which he seemed to be perfectly fine with “the outburst of anger behind the overturning of police cruisers and the smashing of storefronts in cities across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death.”

