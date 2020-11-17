‘Anything goes’: Obama complains about Trump contesting election in new interview

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON D.C., November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In a recent interview with CBS, former president Barack Obama heavily criticized President Trump, comparing him to a child for not conceding the election and calling for a collaboration between the media and Big Tech to “inform the public better.”

Speaking to CBS program 60 Minutes, Obama answered questions concerning the election, voter fraud, and George Floyd in an interview that contained many thinly veiled attacks upon President Trump and his current contesting of the pre-emptively called election.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Scott Pelley, who conducted the interview, asked Obama what his advice would be for Trump. Obama answered: “When your time is up, then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.”

Continuing, Obama referred to Trump: “I think it was time for him to concede, probably, the day after the election or at the latest, two days after the election. When you look at the numbers objectively, Joe Biden will have won handily. There is no scenario in which any of those states would turn the other way, and certainly not enough to reverse the outcome of the election.”

Meanwhile, evidence is emerging suggesting that voter fraud has in fact occurred in a widespread manner, particularly in crucial swing states.

The former president then suggested that Trump’s refusal to concede the election was actually a threat to national security: “our adversaries have seen us weakened, not just as a consequence of this election, but over the last several years.”

Obama also attacked Trump’s presidency over the last four years, claiming that Trump had “disregarded a whole host of basic institutional norms” and accusing him of promoting the view that “not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn’t even matter.”

“I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is justified in order to get power,” claimed Obama.

The allegation led to Obama dealing with the subject of voter fraud, which Pelley prefaced with the description “false claims of widespread election fraud.”

Obama suggested that Trump “doesn’t like to lose and–never admits loss,” and that any Republicans supporting the President after the election were simply “humoring him in this fashion.”

Trump’s contesting the media-called election results is even “delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally,” according to Obama.

Obama went farther and compared Trump to a disobedient child: “We would never accept that out of our own kids behaving that way if they lost, right? I mean, if my daughters, in any kinda competition, pouted and — and then accused the other side of cheating when they lost, when there was no evidence of it, we’d scold ’em.”

The former president also made derogatory inferences toward Trump, referring to “strongmen and dictators.” Obama said: “There are strongmen and dictators around the world who think that ‘I can do anything to stay in power. I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists.’ But that’s not who we’re supposed to be.”

While Obama inferred that Trump was holding a “phony election,” evidence has pointed to voter fraud being committed in favor of the Democrats, with Democrats advocating for policies that would assist their election goals.

Commenting on the role of the media in the election, Obama suggested that media need to play a role in a new manner of informing citizens and insisted that “democracy doesn’t work” unless citizens are informed.

A collusion of “media and with the tech companies” is necessary, according to Obama, “to inform the public better about the issues and to — bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.”

Obama blamed traditional media and social media for dividing the nation: “The voters are divided[.] ... The media landscape has changed. And as a consequence, voters’ perceptions have changed.”

Obama mentioned political partisanship and then grouped Trump and social media together as being responsible for the political situation, although did not hold them wholly responsible: “I am somebody who does not blame the current partisanship solely on Donald Trump or solely on social media.”

Pelley also noted that in criticizing Trump in this manner, Obama is doing something new. Regarding his previous silence, the interviewer stated that “[m]any Americans, Mr. President, believe you were too cautious, too tempered.”

Obama responded, “I think that’s a legitimate and understandable criticism.”

Related:

How Trump will expose and stop biggest election heist in world history.

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.