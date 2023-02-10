AOC attacks Libs of Tik Tok for calling attention to destructive transgender surgeries for minors

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s line of questioning stems from Libs of Tik Tok’s August tweets shining a spotlight on the transgender surgeries offered by Boston Children’s Hospital.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Far-left U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Wednesday accused conservative social media account Libs of Tik Tok of making false claims and inciting violence for raising the alarm about the mutilating transgender surgeries performed at the Harvard-affiliated Boston Children’s Hospital.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez made the accusations during a February 8 House Oversight Committee hearing in which she and other congressmen asked questions of former Twitter executives, including the company’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth.

After asking Roth whether he is aware of the conservative Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok, which scours social media for publicly available far-left content and reposts it to Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez went on to ask whether Roth was “aware” that Libs of Tik Tok had “posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children?”

“Yes, I am aware of that and other claims from the account,” Roth answered.

The New York lawmaker went on to ask Roth, who left Twitter shortly after Elon Musk took over the company, whether Libs of Tik Tok’s account is still on the social media platform.

“Regrettably, yes, it is,” the former Twitter official said.

Despite being active today, Libs of Tik Tok faced previous bans from the platform in the past. Internal documents revealed by journalist Bari Weiss in a Part 2 of the so-called “Twitter Files” showed that Twitter employees worked to suspend the account over and again, despite the fact that it hadn’t actually violated Twitter’s policies.

Ocasio-Cortez’s line of questioning stems from Libs of Tik Tok’s August tweets shining a spotlight on the transgender surgeries offered by Boston Children’s Hospital.

On August 11, the conservative account shared a since-removed video in which Boston Children’s Hospital obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Frances Grimstad smilingly described how physicians perform elective “gender-affirming” hysterectomies, LifeSiteNews reported at the time.

In a tweet sharing the video, Libs of Tik Tok wrote that “Boston Children’s Hospital … is now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.”

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Boston Children’s Hospital has publicly advertised that it performs “gender affirming surgeries” on patients as young as 15.

In a Substack post reacting to Ocasio-Cortez’s accusations, Libs of Tik Tok owner Chaya Raichik posted evidence that she uncovered proving Boston Children’s conducts surgical interventions for minors.

A Boston Children’s-approved study by the Journal of Clinical Medicine, for example, documented that the hospital “was the first pediatric center in the United States to offer gender-affirming chest surgeries for individuals over 15 years old and genital surgeries for those over 17 years of age,” tallying more than 300 transgender surgeries in a span of just four years.

Surgical options are stratified by age, however, and Boston Children’s Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS), which works with patients from ages 3 to 25, does not state that the gender-affirming hysterectomies are performed on minors.

In an update to its website following outcry, the hospital said its transgender hysterectomies are only offered to young women 18 and up. Teens ages 15 and up, however, may have breast removal or augmentation with parental consent.

Moreover, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews, Boston Children’s states it follows guidance from The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) “to surgically treat” transgender people. In June, WPATH released an advance copy of its new guidance, which lowers the recommended minimum ages for specific transgender surgeries.

Under the new WPATH guidelines, girls can have their wombs removed at 17 and boys can be castrated and mutilated at 15.

It’s unclear whether Boston Children’s will adapt its minimum age limit to align with WPATH.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop at accusing Libs of Tik Tok of lying about Boston Children’s and its transgender surgeries.

The radically pro-abortion lawmaker also attributed to Libs of Tik Tok and other “far right influencers” of sparking “harassment” and “a bomb threat” thanks to their alleged “obsession with fixating and inciting violence against trans and LGBT people.”

From August through November, Boston Children’s Hospital reportedly received three hoax bomb threats. Hoax perpetrators said the threats were motivated based on their opposition to the hospital’s transgender surgeries for minors. No explosives were found, however.

It’s unclear how Libs of Tik Tok is supposed to have incited the bomb hoaxes.

In her tweets, Libs of Tik Tok’s owner pointed out that Boston Children’s Hospital performed mutilating surgeries on children by reposting videos published by the hospital itself. She did not tell her followers to perpetrate any violence.

In fact, Libs of Tik Tok and other conservative influencers who raised the alarm regarding ongoing transgender medical interventions, particularly for minors, have spurred a thriving political movement to protect children against chemical castration and physical mutilation through legislative action.

