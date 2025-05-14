AOC, Bernie Sanders ‘fighting oligarchy’ tour called out for massive carbon footprint

Per an energy watchdog, the pair's 16 rallies in 8 states over the last 3 months have burned through an enormous amount of fuel, seemingly contradicting liberal orthodoxy on climate change.

(LifeSiteNews) — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders have egg on their faces.

A report released by an energy watchdog group has found that their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has left a massive carbon footprint.

Bernie Sanders emitted up to 62+ tons of CO₂ on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, more than the avg American in 5 YEARS. Climate hypocrisy isn’t the exception. It’s the rule. NEW Report from PTF: https://t.co/OlUMBDJS9S — Power The Future (@powerthefuture) May 13, 2025

Power the Future alleges that the pair’s 16 rallies in eight states over the last three months have burned through an enormous amount of fuel, which would seemingly contradict liberal orthodoxy on climate change.

“60.7 tonnes of CO₂ were emitted from just five private flights where commercial travel was viable. That’s 45 times more CO₂ per leg than flying commercial, per passenger. To absorb that carbon would require 2,892 mature trees working for a full year,” the group found.

The “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has served as a shot in the arm for the depleted Democratic Party, which has been in disarray since the November elections last fall. The party’s latest controversy stems from recently-installed Vice Chair David Hogg, a former anti-gun activist in his 20s who has been perceived as being in over his head. The party is seeking to remove him from the post after abysmal appearances on Bill Maher and ABC.

The central theme of the tour is that Trump has been surrounding himself with “oligarchs” like Elon Musk and others, and that this is contrary to democracy.

While Musk is indeed the richest man in the world, conservatives are quick to point out that uber-wealthy persons have supported the Democratic Party for decades, including George Soros and his son Alex, Bill Gates, and more.

Fox News Digital has also found that Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez “were spotted using a private jet worth up to a staggering $15,000 an hour for several West Coast stops” on the tour.

Ocasio-Cortez’s social media team has used the rallies to build up her public profile. She was asked by a reporter last month if she was going to run for president given the high-quality production value of the videos.

She did not answer the question directly, prompting speculation on social media that she has not ruled out a 2028 bid of the White House. She may also run for the U.S. Senate should current New York Senator Chuck Schumer retire.

FOX: You thinking about running for president or senate? AOC: I think what people should be the most concerned about is the fact that the Republicans are trying to cut medicaid and people’s healthcare is in danger and that’s what my central focus is. This moment isn’t about… pic.twitter.com/3ofWXQzPIQ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2025

During a Fox News interview, current Vice President JD Vance, who is widely rumored to run for president in 2028 as well, told Bret Baier than an AOC presidency would be “the stuff of nightmares.”

