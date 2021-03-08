AOC claims it’s ‘weird,’ ‘bigotry’ to keep men from encroaching on women’s sports

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has entered the debate over preserving girls’ sports against transgender encroachment, claiming to find Republicans’ insistence on ensuring that girls only have to compete against other girls “very weird.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the comment in reaction to a proposed amendment to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 “relief” bill that would have excluded men claiming to be women from actual women’s sports.

“Trans kids are awesome, incredible, beautiful, and wonderful. Bigotry is not,” she said on Twitter. “Republicans need to stop obsessing over other people’s gender identity (because) frankly it’s very weird and they’re doing a lot of harm to children who are just trying to be themselves.”

LGBT activists claim it’s “discriminatory” to reserve female competitive sports for actual females, but science confirms that “trans women” (i.e., biological men) retain distinct physical advantages through which they can deprive actual female athletes of recognition and scholarship opportunities intended to advance girls.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has sided with transgender activists over female athletes. Among President Joe Biden’s first actions upon taking office was signing an executive order reversing the Trump administration’s orders on the subject and declaring that “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

When a reporter raised the impact on female athletes last month at a White House press conference, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed students’ and parents’ concerns on the ground that “trans rights are human rights.”