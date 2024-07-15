AOC files impeachment articles against conservative Supreme Court Justices Alito, Thomas

The move by U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was met with immediate backlash.

(LifeSiteNews) — Far-left U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York formally introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas during a recent floor speech in the House chamber, alleging “unchecked corruption.”

“Absent resignation, they must be removed,” the Democratic congresswoman claimed.

“Everyday Americans cannot, should not and will not believe that these justices, and consequently the court they serve, is working to uphold the Constitution and put the country ahead of their own individual self-interests,” she alleged.

Devout Catholics

Conservatives and Catholics took to media to show the true nature of the move by the leftist Squad’s most prominent member.

“Both are devout Catholics,” CatholicVote noted on X. “Their crime: being conservative and doing their job.”

Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer suggested that the complaints against the conservative justices are “totally fabricated.”

“They’re essentially just making this up,” Hammer said on a recent podcast.

“This goes back to the past over a year and a half of the left-wing disinformation operation against the U.S. Supreme Court … There is absolutely ‘no there there’ when it comes to AOC’s impeachment articles,” the conservative commentator said. “She’s obviously just doing this to make a political statement.”

“You silly congresswoman. Are you out of your mind?” Hammer asked.

Leftist members of Congress are “willing to do anything to destroy our system,” said Judge Jeanine Pirro, referring to the move to remove the conservative justices.

‘Appeal to heaven’ — an impeachable offense?

“Reasonable Americans will and do believe that Justices Thomas and Alito are prone and subject to corruption, that the institution failing to punish them is broken and that consequently their impeachment is a constitutional imperative and our congressional duty,” Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, suggested.

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large,” AOC said in a statement. “Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito’s pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed.”

“Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law,” she alleged. “And their refusal to recuse from the specific matters and cases before the court in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated represents nothing less than a constitutional crisis. These failures alone would amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place.”

AOC’s charges against Alito targets two flags flown by Alito’s wife outside their homes: an upside-down American flag flown outside the justice’s’ Virginia house, a signal used by some Trump supporters to protest the stolen 2020 presidential election; and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown outside the Alitos’ New Jersey beach house, which traces back to the American Revolution and is now criticized by liberals for being associated with the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” movement.

Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Barbara Lee of California, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Maxwell Frost of Florida, and Jasmine Crockett of Texas joined AOC in introducing the impeachment articles.

