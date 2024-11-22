AOC says banning men from women’s bathrooms ‘endangers girls of all kinds’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is protesting a ban on men in women’s restrooms at the Capitol even as the one ‘trans’ Congress member is accepting the policy.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Radical leftist U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York complained on Thursday of a new policy banning men from women’s restrooms on U.S. Capitol grounds, accusing it of “endanger(ing) girls of all kinds.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the policy on Wednesday after Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s introduction of a resolution that bans members and employees of the House of Representatives from using facilities such as bathrooms designated for the opposite sex. Johnson has included the resolution in the official rules for the next House session, Axios reported.

Mace, a rape survivor, pushed for the official rules after the election of the first “transgender” member of Congress, Democrat “Sarah” McBride, a male LGBT activist and Delaware state legislator who “identifies” as a woman.

Asked by reporters about the new policy, Ocasio-Cortez decried it as “disgusting.”

AOC’s stance on prohibiting males from using female bathrooms: “Endangers girIs of all kinds” pic.twitter.com/Yf963m5wn0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 21, 2024

“Everybody, no matter how you feel on this issue, should reject it completely,” she said, appearing distraught and accusing Mace of pushing for the ban to boost her fundraising efforts.

“They’re not doing this to protect people. They’re endangering women, they’re endangering girls of all kinds,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And everybody should reject it. It’s gross.”

By contrast, Rep. McBride issued a statement essentially conceding to the rule, declaring, “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.”

I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024



McBride’s lack of outrage may also be due to recognition that the American people are broadly uninterested in the transgender agenda. Exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement that outgoing Vice President “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for former President Donald Trump instead.

Ocasio-Cortez, who remains on the fringe of the left, supports gender ideology to the point of elevating it above religious freedom. Referring to a Catholic hospital which refused a hysterectomy to a woman who wanted the procedure as part of her “transition” to a “man,” Ocasio-Cortez declared, “(t)here is nothing holy about rejecting medical care of people, no matter who they are, on the grounds of what their identity is. There is nothing holy about turning someone away from a hospital.”

