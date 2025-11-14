Apple removes two homosexual dating apps in China after government ‘order’

Homosexuality is discouraged by the Chinese government, in part due to a long-standing cultural expectation to procreate.

(LifeSiteNews) — Apple has removed two popular dating apps for homosexuals in China in response to an order from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government.

The tech giant recently pulled from its app store Bleued and Finka, the two biggest gay dating apps in China, WIRED reported.

“We follow the laws in the countries where we operate. Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only,” an Apple spokesperson told WIRED.

Most recently, these apps were exclusive to China. Finka’s developer reportedly removed the app from countries other than China earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time an LGBT dating app has been pulled from China at the government’s request. In 2022, the internationally popular app Grindr was removed from Apple’s store.

While homosexuality was decriminalized in China in 1997, same-sex partnerships — civil unions or so-called “marriage” — are not legally recognized in China. LGBTQ themes are also prohibited in film and television.

It has been posited that China’s aversion to homosexuality comes from the cultural expectation to have children and continue the family line. A saying in Chinese declares that among “three major ways to be disrespectful to your parents and ancestors, the most severe one is not having offspring.”

This cultural expectation to procreate is being pushed even more vehemently now by the Chinese government because the birth rate is plummeting. This has prompted the CCP to expand its one-child policy to a maximum of two allowed children per couple and then three children. However, the birth rate of China ranks almost at the bottom of the world’s countries at about one birth per woman in 2023.

It is notable that a 1969 memo by Frederick Jaffe, then-vice president of the Center for Family Planning Program Development for Planned Parenthood, listed the encouragement of homosexuality as a proposed method of depopulation.

The eugenicists told us exactly what they were going to do and why they were doing it — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 20, 2022

Share











