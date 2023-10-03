Arbitrator orders Canadian refinery workers to be rehired after they were fired for refusing COVID jab

'They posed no health hazard to other employees,' arbitrator Daniel Ish wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) – In a win for personal medical freedom, a Canadian arbitrator in Saskatchewan ruled in favor of two oil refinery workers who were discriminated against at their workplace for not complying with COVID dictates.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, two Regina refinery workers, who had refused to do semi-weekly COVID tests because presumably they did not have the shots, were suspended with no pay in 2022.

Ward Rubin and Dallas Shuparski refused to go along with the COVID workplace mandate of their employer, Consumers’ Co-operative Refineries Ltd., that required proof of a shot or regular negative tests.

Subsequently, Rubin and Shuparski were fired in 2022 for declining both the COVID shot and test mandates. Of some 570 refinery workers at Consumers’ Co-operative, only 50 had opted to take regular testing.

Daniel Ish, who served as the labour arbitrator in the case, ruled in favor of Rubin and Shuparski, saying, “Although for many testing is viewed as a minor matter, both Mr. Shuparski and Mr. Rubin saw submitting to testing as a matter of personal conscience.”

“The two men claimed the policy breached their Charter rights and expressed resentment at having to provide personal medical information,” Ish noted.

Ish said that both men had a “sincere personal objection to an invasion of their bodily integrity and protection of private health information.”

“They were the only two of approximately 620 bargaining unit employees who were refusing to follow the policy.”

Ish ordered that Consumers’ Co-operative Refineries “rehire the two, both longtime employees with clean records.”

“They posed no health hazard to other employees,” he wrote, adding that it was “difficult to see what the prejudicial impact on the employer would have been by allowing Mr. Rubin and Mr. Shuparski to remain on an unpaid leave of absence.”

Unifor Local 594, the men’s union, had successfully argued their case, noting that “Employees have a choice” in a newsletter sent to employees.

The union newsletter also noted that workers could “vaccinate or test.”

“You get to make the choice,” a section of it read.

The Saskatchewan government for a time implemented rather strict COVID health rules that strongly suggested employers make employees take the shots or submit to regular COVID tests.

While the ruling in the case resulted in a positive outcome, other recent rulings have not gone well for the vaccine-free.

LifeSiteNews reported in August that that an arbitrator from British Columbia ruled in favor of an independent company that fired its COVID vaccine-free employees, saying their dismissal was “reasonable.”

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

Share











