Archbishop Aquila to lead Eucharistic procession around Denver Planned Parenthood before abortion vote

Archbishop Samuel Aquila’s Eucharistic procession will come just days before a vote on a pro-abortion constitutional amendment in Colorado would be devastating for life in the state.

DENVER (LifeSiteNews) — Denver’s Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila plans to hold his annual Eucharistic procession around Planned Parenthood on November 2, ahead of the U.S. elections, which in Colorado includes a referendum on a radically pro-abortion amendment.

“The ability to bring our values into the public square and advocate for the truth and dignity of human life is one of the blessings of liberty that our constitution speaks of,” wrote Archbishop Aquila in his most recent column for the Denver Catholic. “In exercising those rights, we engage not only in a political effort but a spiritual effort as well.”

The procession will begin at Marisol Health Denver of Catholic Charities, a women’s health and pregnancy center, and then wind around a Planned Parenthood abortion mill across the block, coming full circle to conclude with Benediction and a Mass at Marisol Health’s garden.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen, former Satanic “high wizard” Zachary King explained that a Eucharistic procession with the Blessed Sacrament, along with the praying of the Rosary, is one of the key four steps in successfully closing an abortion facility. The other steps are prayer and fasting, the performance of a formal Catholic exorcism, and the offering of a Mass.

To date, 49 abortion facilities have closed after pro-lifers followed King’s steps.

In his October 7 column, Archbishop Aquila warned that Amendment 79, if enacted in Colorado, could be devastating to human life. He pointed out that it “would create a constitutional ‘right’ to unrestricted abortion for all 40 weeks of pregnancy, eliminate the need for parents to be notified if their child is seeking an abortion, and remove the current prohibition against public funding for abortion.”

The amendment would, by creating such a “right” to abortion, “prohib[it] the state and local governments from denying, impeding, or discriminating against the exercise of that [so-called] right,” and allow abortion to be covered under health insurance plans for Colorado government employees.

“I cannot overstate how damaging this bill would be for our state should it pass,” wrote the prelate.

In a previous open letter to the laity published in the Denver Catholic, Archbishop Aquila pointed out that late-term abortions have been increasing in the state since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. He noted that “the pro-abortion lobby abuses heartbroken mothers and families to advance their cause.”

To learn more about Amendment 79 and the danger it poses to unborn life, visit the website of Right to Know Colorado by clicking here.

