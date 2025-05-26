News

Archbishop Cordileone announces project aimed at renewing reverence in the liturgy

'I am about to launch a major new more reverent liturgy project,' San Francisco's Salvatore Cordileone wrote on social media last week.
(LifeSiteNews) — San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has announced he will be launching a project aimed at establishing more reverent liturgical practices.

“I am about to launch a major new more reverent liturgy project,” Cordileone wrote on X on May 22, asking “any pastors, priests, seminarians, deacons or music directors who would like to help” to email Maggie Gallagher, executive director of the Benedict XVI Institute.

Cordileone’s announcement follows his call for restrictions against the Traditional Latin Mass according to the 1962 Missal to be lifted by the Vatican. The archbishop has also advocated a return to kneeling for communion and shared an image on social media promoting the reinstallation of altar rails in churches.

