Archbishop Cordileone calls on Elon Musk to marry the mother of his children: ‘Marriage matters’

‘This is lovely. But marry first and love your babies’ mom too,’ Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in response to a post about Elon Musk and his children.

SAN FRANCISCO (LifeSiteNews) — San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone gently reminded tech billionaire Elon Musk last week that he should walk the walk when it comes to his many praiseworthy comments about families.

“This is lovely. But marry first and love your babies’ mom too,” His Excellency said on social media last week.

This is lovely. But marry first and love your babies’ mom too. https://t.co/Q9NGWRDYAV — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) February 8, 2025

In a follow-up post, Archbishop Cordileone added that, “we can thank him for his public service and still remind ourselves that marriage matters.”

We can thank him for his public service and still remind ourselves that marriage matters — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) February 9, 2025

His Excellency was responding to an X post published on February 7. The post included a video of Musk seated with one of his 12 children. It also included the words “kids by far make me the happiest.”

Musk is well known for advocating for large families and warning against demographic collapse. He also seems to enjoy bringing one or several of his children to his many public appearances. Often times they ride on his shoulders.

Just this week, one of Musk’s children accompanied him to the Oval Office, where he answered reporters’ questions while standing behind the Resolute Desk as President Trump sat nearby.

Musk, 53 and un-married, has had twelve children with three women. One child died as an infant. Musk has spoken publicly about how that event marked him deeply.

While he is not part of any religious community, Musk told commentator Jordan Peterson last year that he identifies as a “cultural” Christian and that he believes Jesus’ teachings are “good and wise.”

Still, that does not excuse his multiple divorces and out-of-wedlock births, which the Catholic Church teaches are sinful.

Musk also told Peterson that his son Xavier “is dead, killed by the woke mind virus” after he “transitioned.”

JUST IN: Elon Musk says his son is “dead” thanks to the woke mind virus after he was put on puberty blockers, says he vowed to “destroy the woke mind virus after that.” 🔥🔥 “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… This was before I had… pic.twitter.com/wfWztIziTs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2024

Last year, Musk notably threw his support behind Texas father Jeffrey Younger, who lost his parental rights over his son after refusing to castrate the 12-year-old in the name of gender ideology. Musk lamented the announcement on X by calling it “terrible.”

