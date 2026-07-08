Archbishop Cordileone denounces California for suppressing abortion pill reversal: ‘Abuse of power’

The archbishop of San Francisco sided with Heartbeat International's quest to defend abortion pill reversal from a lawsuit by the State of California.

(Pregnancy Help News) — The head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco weighed in favor of Heartbeat International’s quest to defend Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) on social media Tuesday.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone called for prayer on X for Thomas More Society attorneys who are representing Heartbeat and RealOptions Obria Medical Clinics in the first lawsuit over APR to reach trial in the U.S., and for prayer for women who seek to reverse the effects of chemical abortion pills.

Cordileone termed the lawsuit “an abuse of power by the State of California” in his social media post and touched on several key issues in the case.

His X post said:

Please pray for the attorneys defending vulnerable women in the CA v. Heartbeat International case and pray for the women seeking to reverse abortion pills. Using commercial fraud statutes to shut down access to full medical information and the full range of freedom of choice is an abuse of power by the state of CA, especially given zero complaints and saved lives.

Please pray for the attorneys defending vulnerable women in the CA v. Heartbeat International case and pray for the women seeking to reverse abortion pills. Using commercial fraud statutes to shut down access to full medical information and the full range of freedom of choice is… — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) July 7, 2026

READ: 200 mothers defend abortion pill reversal as California tries to shut it down

Cordileone is known for public advocacy for the sanctity of life, for marriage, and pregnancy help.

Archbishop of San Francisco since 2012, he previously served as bishop of Oakland in California from 2009 to 2012. The People of the State of California v. Heartbeat International & RealOptions trial is taking place in Oakland. Prior to serving in Oakland, Cordileone was an auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of San Diego in California from 2002 to 2009.

Cordileone has celebrated Mass for the Walk for Life West Coast and also taken part in the event. He released a pastoral letter in 2021 centered on the human dignity of the unborn, Holy Communion, and Catholics in public life, the document titled, Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You.

The archbishop publicly banned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in 2022 because of her continued, obstinate, and persistent promotion of pro-abortion public policy. The prohibition is a pastoral, spiritual act and a function of canon law. He also instituted a prayer and fasting campaign for Pelosi for a conversion of her heart on the life issue.

Cordileone’s advocacy for life has included his urging Catholics to oppose California Proposition 1, passed in 2002, enshrining abortion in the state constitution.

He has also been vocal in opposition to legislation that targets pregnancy centers, actively campaigning against San Francisco’s Proposition O, which would have singled out organizations that do not provide abortions.

In his X post on the Heartbeat trial, Cordileone referenced some foundational elements and key points in the case, including the government’s use of commercial fraud statutes for the case, along with freedom of speech and information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is accusing Heartbeat, the largest network of pregnancy help organizations in the U.S. and globally, and its affiliate RealOptions Obria Medical Clinics, of sharing “false or misleading statements” and engaging in “unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent business practices” by providing information to women about APR. He is seeking $20 million in penalties.

Heartbeat International also manages the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN), a 24/7 helpline and network of nearly 1,500 healthcare professionals, pregnancy centers and hospitals worldwide that administer the Abortion Pill Reversal protocol.

Heartbeat contends that the state’s case is an unprecedented use of consumer protection law to restrict the free flow of medical information and has consequences that would extend well beyond California.

Heartbeat argues as well that no woman should be forced to complete an abortion that she no longer wants.

The abortion pill, mifepristone, or chemical abortion, accounts for the majority of all abortions in the U.S.

The chemical abortion process consists of two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone blocks progesterone in the pregnant woman’s system, starving the baby in utero of nutrients. Misoprostol, taken a day or so after the mifepristone, prompts the woman to go into labor and deliver her child’s remains.

If a pregnant woman takes mifepristone and has regret, it may be possible to save her baby with Abortion Pill Reversal.

Abortion Pill Reversal involves administering bioidentical progesterone to counter the effects of mifepristone. It is a newer application of a treatment used for decades to prevent miscarriage.

READ: Republican voters less likely to support GOP candidates due to abortion inaction: poll

All major studies show that using progesterone to counteract an in-progress chemical abortion can be effective because it is bioidentical to the hormone a woman’s body produces to sustain her pregnancy.

A 2018 peer-reviewed study showed positive results with APR, including 64 to 68 percent of the pregnancies saved through APR, no increase in birth defects, and lower preterm delivery rate than the general population.

Results are best within 24 hours, but successful reversals have occurred 72 hours following the introduction of mifepristone.

Around 200 women call the APRN each month and start Abortion Pill Reversal, equating to six reversal starts a day. Statistics show that more than 8,000 lives have been saved through APR and counting. Heartbeat International includes many of the women’s stories on its website and in news reports.

Even so, the abortion industry, its proponents, and some elected officials oppose the treatment. Heartbeat International and pregnancy help organizations currently face litigation in both California and New York over the right to share information with women about APR.

Heartbeat is asking the court to find that the First Amendment protects its speech and women’s rights to access information about all available options following a chemical abortion.

Another matter that Cordileone mentioned in his X post was the crucial fact that California has received no complaints from California women regarding APR – something the state has conceded.

Attorneys with Thomas More Society and Heartbeat International roundly welcomed Cordileone’s comments.

“Archbishop Cordileone has always been a bold leader for life and we’re thankful for his support of our legal team and especially the mothers we’re fighting for in this case,” said Peter Breen, executive vice president and head of litigation for Thomas More Society. “These women deserve compassion and a fair chance to reverse their abortion. We’re grateful for his prayers and for using his voice to defend what’s true and right.”

Special counsel Paul Jonna echoed Breen’s thoughts.

“Thank you to Archbishop Cordileone for his prayers for us and above all for the women and unborn children at the heart of this case,” he said. “The State’s unjust lawsuit seeks to deprive women of the right to truthful and life-saving information about a safe and effective way to reverse the effects of a chemical abortion that they regret starting.”

“His Excellency’s voice on this issue reflects true moral clarity,” Jonna added. “We’re grateful for his leadership and we join him in praying for these women and for a just resolution to this important case.”

Heartbeat International General Counsel expressed gratitude as well.

“We are so grateful for the prayers of Archbishop Cordileone and all of the many people like him who continue to lift this critical case in prayer,” said Danielle White. “We know that every human life is precious, made in the image and likeness of God, and of immeasurable worth and dignity.”

“Please continue to pray for this case,” White added, “for our ability to speak freely about abortion pill reversal, so that no woman is forced to complete an abortion she no longer wants.”

Case resources are available below.

Heartbeat International People of the State of California v. Heartbeat International & RealOptions case page.

Thomas More Society Case Details & Documents

State of California’s Complaint against Heartbeat International & RealOptions

Abortion Pill Reversal 101

Editor’s note: Heartbeat International manages the Abortion Pill Rescue® Network (APRN) and Pregnancy Help News. Heartbeat is currently the subject of two lawsuits brought by state attorneys general concerning sharing information about Abortion Pill Reversal.

Reprinted with permission from Pregnancy Help News.

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