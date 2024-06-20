Archbishop Cordileone to offer Traditional Latin Mass during National Eucharistic Congress

Archbishop Cordileone will celebrate a traditional Mass on Day 2 of the National Eucharistic Congress in Indiana next month, while a further Latin Mass will be offered on Day 3 of the congress by Fr. Ryan McCarthy.

On July 18, Day 2 of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress, Cordileone is slated to offer a Latin Mass at 4 p.m. in the Holy Rosary Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. A further traditional Mass is also scheduled for July 19, Day 3 of the congress, to be celebrated at 4 p.m. by Father Ryan McCarthy, pastor of the parish.

The Holy Rosary Church has been designated by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis as the archdiocesan church for the Latin Mass and all Masses are open to attendance by anyone, regardless of attendance at the National Eucharistic Congress event.

The 2024 National Eucharistic Congress is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will run over five days from July 17-21.

Across from the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, LifeSiteNews will be running a Traditional Eucharistic Revival event, “Restoring Tradition: The Pathway to Eucharistic Belief.”

On July 19 at Victory Field, Indianapolis, LifeSite is offering the event free of charge. Intended to complement the congress, the event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., including a Traditional Latin Mass, inspiring speakers, and a free lunch.

The event in Victory Field, right across from the National Eucharistic Congress, will enable participants to be in close physical proximity and allow them to join in spirit with the congress on July 19. On the following day, July 20, many participants will be joining in the Eucharistic procession on the final day of the congress.

Traditional Eucharistic Revival speakers John-Henry Westen, Father James Altman, and Father Jeffrey Fasching (and a special guest) will highlight the ways that devotion to the Eucharist has been transformative for them in addition to speaking on such matters as Eucharistic miracles, the structure of the Mass as directed towards the Eucharistic sacrifice, and how to restore Eucharistic faith through reverence.

