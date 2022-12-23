Archbishop encourages women to shun abortion, ‘bad ideologies’ masquerading as ‘human rights’

African Archbishop George Desmond Tambala encouraged Catholics to fight for life by being against legalization of abortion in the country, ACI Africa reported.

LILONGWE, Malawi (LifeSiteNews) — A Malawi Catholic Archbishop is urging Catholic women to live out God’s plan for their lives by rejecting abortion and other “bad ideologies” that are brought into their country in the guise of “human rights,” ACI Africa reported.

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe made the remarks while addressing the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) in Malawi’s National Annual General Meeting (AGM).

At the beginning of Mass, Archbishop Tambala urged attendees to “resist bad ideologies coming into the country in the name of human rights,” according to the report by the Catholic news agency ACI Africa, a service of EWTN.

Tambala also said the women should “be good examples and uphold the values of a Christian family in your families and teach children the importance of a family,” the outlet reported.

The archbishop additionally said in a December 15 report that “[a]s a Church, we also want you to fight for life by being against legalization of abortion in the country,” ACI Africa reported, adding that Tambala went on to tell the CWO members not to “accept any money to implement projects that would advocate for abortion.”

Tambala’s comments come as major international organizations including the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) promote access to abortion and birth control as though the suppression of human fertility and the murder of unborn children are basic human rights necessary for societal prosperity.

In March, the WHO released updated guidance “to support quality abortion care” and to “strengthen national policies and programmes related to contraception, family planning and abortion services,” ostensibly to “provide the highest standard of care for women and girls.”

RELATED: Uganda rejects inclusion of LGBT agenda, abortion in proposed trade agreement with EU

Last year, self-professed Catholic U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order “allowing U.S. taxpayer funds to be sent to organizations that both promote and provide abortions in developing countries,” according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

“It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations,” the USCCB said in a January 28 statement condemning the order.

“This Executive Order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching,” the bishops said, adding that they “strongly oppose this action” and encourage Biden “to use his office for good, prioritizing the most vulnerable, including unborn children.”

As LifeSiteNews reported at the time, Biden’s executive order reversed previous measures implemented by former President Donald Trump that had safeguarded American taxpayers’ money from going to support abortion overseas.

“Funneling U.S. tax dollars to abortion groups overseas is an abhorrent practice that flies in the face of the ‘unity’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised to inspire,” Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser in response to the news, LifeSite reported. “Rather than rally the nation around common ground policies to affirm and promote life, today they force taxpayers to bankroll abortion businesses overseas … ”

Likewise, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins argued that Biden was “returning to the pro-abortion policies of Barack Obama and forcing taxpayers back into a partnership with the overseas abortion industry.”

“The abortion industry is well known for relentlessly pursuing taxpayer dollars — and will exploit any opportunity to grab U.S. taxpayer money,” Perkins said. “With this action, President Biden is throwing aside any notion of uniting or ‘healing’ America’s political division and is demonstrating that ‘unity’ means conformity to the goals and priorities of the Left.”

