Archbishop Naumann as Kansas ‘black mass’ approaches: ‘The devil has no power over us’

‘Do not permit Satan and his disciples to distract you from the truth of God’s love for you revealed in Jesus’ wrote Archbishop Naumann.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — As satanists move forward with their plan to hold a blasphemous “black mass” at the Kansas State Capitol building this morning, Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann has published a letter warning Catholics, ‘‘Do not permit Satan and his disciples to distract you from the truth of God’s love for you revealed in Jesus.”

“The devil has no power over us,” proclaimed Naumann in a letter to the faithful published in the archdiocesan online media site, The Leaven. “Let us throw the devil back into his natural state of confusion and despair by celebrating the beauty and joy of God’s merciful, faithful love.”

Members of the sponsoring group, the Satanic Grotto, have said that they plan to defy Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning their profane event from taking place inside the Capitol building.

According to report from local news outlet KAKE.com, Satanic Grotto organizers will arrive at 10 AM and provide the first 150 satanist attendees with a “mini black mass kit.”

At 11:00 AM, Michael Stewart, president and co-founder of the Satanic Grotto, plans to enter the Statehouse with other members of his group to begin their sacrilegious ritual.

Archbishop Naumann, who from the beginning has been at the forefront of pushing back against the Satanic Grotto’s planned impious black mass, explained in his The Leaven column this morning:

At the time I write this column, it appears that Satan’s Grotto of Leavenworth will be allowed to conduct some form of satanic worship, during which they promise to desecrate a Bible, a crucifix and probably other symbols of Christian devotion. We have sworn testimony from their leader that they do not have the Eucharist, contradicting his earlier claim to be in possession of a consecrated host. If it is proven that he lied under oath about this, he could be convicted of perjury — a felony resulting in both monetary fines and jail time. One media source claimed that I had reached an agreement with the Satanists. The only agreement that we reached was that the Satanist admitted to being a liar when he claimed to possess the Blessed Sacrament. I still believe that it is a travesty of America’s core values to allow this satanic group to engage in hate speech on the grounds of the Capitol by denigrating and mocking Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular. The devil wants to distract us with bizarre claims and offensively provocative language. Wherever Satan reigns, there is inevitably confusion and chaos. The best protection against the devil is prayer through which we praise and glorify God. This is why I have invited Catholics throughout the archdiocese for a eucharistic Holy Hour and Mass at Assumption Church in Topeka. I also encourage every Catholic to consecrate yourself to Jesus through Mary.

In response to the irreverence planned for this morning, an estimated 5,000 Catholics from Kansas and around the country are expected to gather to pray outside the Capitol building.

As the ungodly event occurs at the capitol building, Archbishop Naumann will hold a “Eucharistic holy hour” at Topeka’s Assumption Church located directly north of the statehouse beginning at 11 a.m. on today, followed by Mass.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up this morning to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

While Western governments often permit these displays, citing freedom of speech or freedom of religion, Pope Pius XI’s 1925 encyclical Quas Primas makes clear that “rulers and princes are bound to give public honor and obedience to Christ” because “his kingly dignity demands that the State should take account of the commandments of God and of Christian principles, both in making laws and in administering justice, and also in providing for the young a sound moral education.”

