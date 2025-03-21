Archbishop Naumann condemns Kansas ‘black mass’ as hate speech targeting Catholics

Archbishop Joseph Naumann denounced the satanic 'black mass' planned at the Kansas Capitol as 'hate speech,' pointing out that it is directly mocking Catholicism.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann denounced the satanic “black mass” planned for later this month as “hate speech.”

During a March 20 interview on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Archbishop Naumann described the satanic “black mass” planned for March 28 at the Kansas capitol building as “hate speech” against Catholics, stressing the importance of prayer as a spiritual weapon.

“Their intention is to create chaos, and they’re exercising really hate speech,” he said.

“They’re simply trying to mock Christianity,” Archbishop Naumann continued. “If they were trying to do this to an Islamic group or they were trying to do this to a Jewish group, I think it wouldn’t be allowed.”

Archbishop Naumann has also renewed his call for prayer ahead of the event in a March 21 letter published by The Leaven.

“The Catholic Church’s response to this mockery and blasphemy of what we hold sacred is to encourage Catholics and all Christians to pray,” he wrote. “Pray for God’s mercy for those who blaspheme God. I encourage people to pray that God will touch this poor man’s heart to understand that Jesus gave His life on Calvary for him.”

On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, the archbishop will celebrate an evening Mass for Expectant Parents. During the Mass, he will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Additionally, on the day of the “black mass,” Archbishop Naumann will hold a Eucharistic Holy Hour at Assumption Church, directly north of the statehouse where the satanic ritual will take place. After the Holy Hour, he will celebrate Mass.

“During this time, we will pray for God to bless those who blaspheme Him and who mock those who believe in Jesus Christ,” he declared. “After all, on Calvary, Jesus implored His heavenly Father to forgive those who crucified Him because they did know not what they were doing.”

Similarly, the conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

“We invite you to attend our rosary rally of reparation and protest outside the Kansas State House on March 28th,” TFP said in a recent video. “We will gather on the south side starting at 10:15 in the morning, and we already have a permit.”

“Catholics everywhere are outraged and rightly so. Now is the time to stand up and defend the faith. Now is the time to uphold God’s rights,” TFP declared.

It remains unclear if the “black mass” will take place on state property. Earlier this week, Kansas legislators passed policy changes to events held on state property, which would essentially ban the event, according to the Kansas Reflector, part of the state newsroom.

However, this was according to reports that the event would include the desecration of a consecrated Host, which the satanic group now alleges it does not possess.

Furthermore, the Satanic Grotto’s president Michael Stewart has previously promised that the satanic group will hold the “black mass” on state property regardless of new policies.

Share











