Archbishop Naumann to lead prayer vigil at Planned Parenthood for International Day of Unborn

Kansas Archbishop Naumann will lead the faithful in praying the Rosary, Angelus, and Divine Mercy Chaplet outside of Planned Parenthood on March 29 to witness to the ‘infinite value of the unborn.’

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann will lead a prayer vigil on the morning of Saturday, March 29, outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Kansas City, Kansas. There he will lead the faithful in praying the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary, the Angelus, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

“The Day of the Unborn Child is held internationally to raise awareness of the infinite value of the unborn child. It is held around the world on a date near the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord which is celebrated on March 25,” explains an invitation to the event. “The Annunciation of the Lord reveals the Incarnation where God became man, the Word became flesh.”

“Jesus began His humanity as an embryo as does every human being, thereby dramatically witnessing to the infinite value of every human being made in the image and likeness of God. Nine months after His Incarnation, we celebrate the birth of Jesus on December 25, Christmas Day,” continues the invite.

“Please join us in this event so much needed in our culture of death which wages war on the unborn child.”

Archbishop Naumann, former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has long been a strong, unshakeable voice for the unborn in the United States.

“This is probably my 35th, 36th march,” Naumann told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) while at the D.C. March for Life in January, explaining that he continues to participate “because it’s the most important human rights issue of our time.”

Prayer vigil details:

Saturday, March 29

9:00 am to 10:00 am

On the sidewalks by Planned Parenthood

6013 Leavenworth Road

Kansas City, Kansas, 66104

Share











