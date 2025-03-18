Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through Mary in response to satanic event

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, announced that he will reconsecrate the state to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary just a few days before a so-called ‘black mass’ planned by a satanic group.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) —

In a March 14 parish announcement, Archbishop Naumann, along with the entire Kansas Catholic Conference, announced that he will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary just a few days before a “black mass” planned by a Kansas-based satanic group, the Satanic Grotto (SG), intends to dedicate the state legislature to Satan.

“Satanic worship is disturbing, spiritually harmful, and an affront to every Christian,” the Archdiocese of Kansas City wrote. “Participants may claim that the destructive and offensive acts during a ‘black mass’ are part of their religious freedom or free speech rights under the First Amendment. However, these rights have limits and do not allow individuals to act in ways that include or incite lawless behavior.”

“We are deeply disappointed that such blasphemous acts that are intended to mock Catholic worship, the beliefs of all Christians, and those who believe in the one true God, are being allowed on the Kansas Statehouse grounds,” it continued.

“We must not allow ourselves to be provoked to anger or violence, as that would be cooperation with the devil. Instead, we should approach this situation with all confidence in God’s ultimate victory over Satan, sin and death. ‘And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it’ (Matt. 16:18),” the archdiocese added.

The archdiocese detailed Archbishop Naumann’s plan to offer reparation ahead of the satanic event scheduled for March 28.

On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, the archbishop will celebrate an evening Mass for Expectant Parents. During the Mass, he will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Additionally, on the day of the “black mass,” Archbishop Naumann will hold a Eucharistic Holy Hour at Assumption Church, directly north of the statehouse where the satanic ritual will take place. After the Holy Hour, he will celebrate Mass.

Faithful Catholics who cannot attend the Mass and consecration in person are encouraged to recite the Individual Consecration Prayer to consecrate themselves to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“Pray for the repentance and conversion of those participating in the satanic worship event,” the archdiocese advises.

Ahead of the event, Catholics are encouraged to contact Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and state legislators to express concern and request that the event be cancelled. Contact information can be found here.

Catholics across America are planning protests and prayer rallies in response to the satanic event.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28th to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

