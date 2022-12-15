Archbishop of Liechtenstein cancels Mass with lawmakers over their support for same-sex ‘marriage’

VADUZ, Liechtenstein (LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Wolfgang Haas of Liechtenstein has canceled a planned Mass with delegates of Liechtenstein’s state parliament because the majority of them voted for a bill allowing same-sex “marriage.”
In a published letter, Haas explained his decision.
“By a large majority – in spite of and contrary to reasonable and legally relevant guidelines – the motion for the preparation of a corresponding bill was referred to the government, i.e. the introduction of this pseudo-marriage, which contradicts both natural sensibilities, reasonable natural law and, in particular, the Christian understanding of man as it corresponds to the divine order of creation, was voted for,“ Haas wrote.
“Consequently, the time has come to refrain from the so-called ‘Holy Spirit service’ at the opening of the state parliamentary sessions, since such a liturgical celebration no longer makes sense in view of the parliamentary behavior of the vast majority of our state parliamentarians in an essential matter of Christian ethics,” Haas stated.
Irish teacher Enoch Burke has been arrested and jailed after refusing to use a transgender student's preferred pronoun, "they", in the classroom.
This insane step by Irish authorities must be called out for what it is: the unhinged intimidation of an educator by demented ideologues.
Please add your name to our urgent message to the High Court today.
SIGN: Enoch Burke must be freed immediately as an educator who upheld the truth
Burke was suspended by his school for refusing to use the transgender pronouns of a student, even confronting his principal about the irrationality of the situation, and defying a subsequent court injunction barring him from performing his teaching duties.
He is now in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin after being brought before a judge on 5 September who found Burke to be in contempt of the injunction by attending work after his suspension.
Burke, who told the High Court “I am here today because I would not call a boy a girl”, made clear that he would not abide by the injunction because it would violate his conscience as a Christian.
“Were I to obey the order of the board of management and the order of the court, I would have to accept that sticking by my belief in male and female is wrong,” he said. “It is not something I will do. It is in violation of my conscience."
“Were I to go into the school and bow to something I know to be manifestly wrong, it would be a shame and a disgrace on my part,” he added.
You can identify as a parrot if want but why should people like Enoch Burke be forced to play along with it?— IrishConservative (@RealIrishCONS) September 2, 2022
This defiant attitude has now prompted Burke's arrest and imprisonment in an Orwellian debacle that should send warning signals to the watching world.
Mr. Justice Burke ordered Burke be "committed to Mountjoy Prison and remain therein until he purges his contempt or until further order of this court.”
Defending himself, Burke replied: “I cannot purge my contempt by holding my Christian beliefs in contempt."
Burke hugged his father and brother before being taken away by Gardaí to Mountjoy Prison.
Please share this petition with as many people as possible - it's clear that leftists will not tolerate dissent on this absurd issue unless we all push back.
SIGN: Enoch Burke must be freed immediately as an educator who upheld the truth
Thank you.
MORE INFORMATION:
Irish teacher jailed after refusing to use transgender pronouns - LifeSiteNews
“This shows once again how necessary it is, in terms of religious credibility, to resist and avoid any form of public or institutional ecclesiastical embellishment.”
“A principle that is always valid is: Resist the beginnings!” the bishop declared. “Experience shows that the consequences of moral misconduct are catastrophic. The introduction of the so-called ‘marriage for all’ with all the associated excesses will lead to a moral opening of the floodgates in education, as can already be seen in various countries, where the gender and LGBT propaganda has found its way into the schools.”
“My ecclesiastical clarification is based on the magisterial ‘Considerations Regarding Proposals To Give Legal Recognition to Unions Between Homosexual Persons,’ published by the Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and does not simply originate from a private opinion, has apparently not achieved the hoped-for effect in the Liechtenstein Parliament, whose members all belong to the Catholic Church.”
Haas has taken a stand against the LGBT agenda before. In June of this year, he canceled a planned lunch with a mayor in his diocese because the official had hosted a “gay pride” event the day before.
READ: European Catholic bishop cancels annual dinner with mayor over town hosting ‘pride’ event
Haas also spoke out against the Synod on Synodality, vowing that his diocese would not take part in the two-year process over concerns that the meetings would carry “the risk of becoming ideological.”
“I am of the opinion that in our small archdiocese it is possible for good reasons to refrain from carrying out such a complex and sometimes even complicated procedure,” he wrote, noting that “the close relationships in our parishes allow for quick and uncomplicated mutual contact between pastors and laity, so that an intellectual and spiritual exchange has always been, and still is, possible.”