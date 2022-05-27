Archbishop of Oklahoma City thanks governor for new abortion ban that ‘builds the culture of life’

OKLAHOMA CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City thanked state lawmakers Wednesday for enacting a new law that has effectively halted the abortion industry in the Sooner State, calling on Oklahomans to continue “building a culture of life.”
Signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, HB 4327 bans any procedure that “cause[s] the death of an unborn child” except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life. Like the Texas Heartbeat Act, it would be enforced via civil suits brought by Oklahoma residents, punishable by at least $10,000 per abortion.
The law took effect immediately, with Oklahoma abortion centers confirming they would suspend abortion procedures. The abortion industry’s uncharacteristic compliance with a pro-life law is largely due to the Supreme Court allowing the similar Texas law to take effect, though challenges to it are still working their way through the lower courts.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
“Building a culture of life in Oklahoma that recognizes the inherent dignity of every person requires the protections afforded by pro-life legislation and a profound change of heart,” Coakley said, Catholic News Agency reports. “I encourage Oklahomans to pray for women in crisis pregnancy situations, for their families and loved ones, for families waiting to adopt, for fathers, and for the many pregnancy resource centers serving these brave parents. Thank you to Oklahoma’s legislative leaders and to Gov. Stitt for supporting pro-life measures.”
Stitt has previously signed a law making abortion a felony, without rape or incest exceptions, though that law’s fate ultimately rests with the U.S. Supreme Court’s impending ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is cautiously expected to overturn Roe and restore the issue of abortion to the democratic process.
While other states are pursuing Texas-style laws as well as abortion bans predicated on detection of a fetal heartbeat, Oklahoma’s “all of the above” approach leaves it ideally prepared to protect as many babies from abortion as possible ahead of the Dobbs ruling’s eventual release.
