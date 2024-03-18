Archbishop Paglia fails to condemn euthanasia in latest confusing remarks on subject

The Pontifical Academy for Life’s prefect avoided pronouncing Catholic moral teaching on end-of-life issues in an interview with an Italian news outlet.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life, has again caused apparent confusion about Catholic morality in recent comments refusing to outline the Church’s clear prohibition of euthanasia.

In an interview published by the Italian news site Secolo d’Italia on March 16, Paglia fielded questions on end-of-life issues, palliative care and euthanasia.

The Pontifical Academy for Life’s (PAV) prefect marked his answer by employing his regularly confusing rhetoric while also notably avoiding pronouncing the Catholic moral teaching regarding euthanasia.

Toward the end of his discussion, Paglia was asked – in the wider context of suffering and euthanasia – about people described as “incurable” who are “connected to machines, who need artificial nutrition and hydration, who are not autonomous to move. “So life is also this, even if you don’t want it to be?”

The archbishop described the current situation as “a frontier that requires great delicacy” – “delicacy” because, he stated, “the lives of suffering people depend on it.”

Sustaining life: ‘How far is it worth?’

Paglia referred first to the points laid down by the Italian Constitutional Court, which outlined what he called “four stringent criteria” under which one can request euthanasia, under “strict medical and legal supervision.” “These,” he said, “are borderline situations.”

He added that in additional to the “ethical question” of whether assisted suicide in this style is “permissible,” there is also a “scientific consideration” to be addressed. The new consideration to which Paglia referred appeared to be the question of “how far it is worth saving a life assisted by machines.” He stated:

Where to the ethical question – is it permissible? – a scientific consideration must be added. It is advances in treatment and technology that have raised new problems. Today, with progress in resuscitation and care techniques, people’s lives are prolonged, whereas only 40 or 50 years ago this was not possible. But precisely in prolonging, in saving life with complex interventions, new ethical questions arise and we ask ourselves how far it is worth living a life assisted by machines.

Paglia, who has led the PAV as perfect since 2016, called on the nation’s legal assembly to decide upon the question of “how far it is worth living a life assisted by machines.”

The Constitutional Court has given strict criteria, but it has also asked Parliament to legislate. And this is not happening. In this shadowy zone we are in, disputes and problems open up. It is up to politics to take the decisive step to resolve.

The Italian archbishop did not mention the Catholic Church’s prohibition of all forms of euthanasia and assisted suicide, although he did speak earlier in the interview about the value of suffering in the Christian understanding.

LifeSite contacted the PAV for further comment or clarification regarding Paglia’s comments, and a spokesman stated that “the interview should be read in its entirety and Msgr Paglia believes he has clearly expressed his thoughts, with nothing more to add.”

Law courts or the Church?

Paglia’s appeal to the courts to decide on the “new ethical questions” pertaining to the value of “living a life assisted by machines” is not without precedent.

In a now infamous affair in April 2023, Paglia expressed some personal opposition to assisted suicide but defended it in principle and under legal terms, saying, “Personally, I would not practice suicide assistance, but I understand that legal mediation may be the greatest common good concretely possible under the conditions we find ourselves in.” The “legal mediation” Paglia referred to was a 2019 law – Constitutional Court Sentence 242/2019 – which partially decriminalized euthanasia in Italy.

READ: Abp. Paglia defends assisted suicide as ‘greatest common good possible’ for dying people

The PAV swiftly attempted to quell the storm that spread throughout the Catholic media, stating the next day that Paglia “explained that in his opinion a ‘legal mediation’ (certainly not a moral one) in the direction indicated by the Sentence is possible, maintaining the crime and the conditions under which it is decriminalized, as the same Constitutional Court has asked Parliament to legislate.”

This attempt at clarification was met with similar rebuke from theologians who also expressed their rejection of Paglia’s original statement. In a notable criticism of the Vatican prelate, Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin wrote:

“Archbishop Paglia’s comments about assisted suicide being “feasible” are wrong and harmful. It’s the kind of “crack in the wall” that opponents of human life will run with to promote their agenda. The teaching of the Church is clear: Euthanasia is “morally unacceptable.” Period.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 1980 “Declaration on Euthanasia” stated clearly that “no one is permitted to ask for this act of killing, either for himself or herself or for another person entrusted to his or her care, nor can he or she consent to it, either explicitly or implicitly, nor can any authority legitimately recommend or permit such an action.”

This was reiterated by the CDF in 2020, with Samaritanus bonus calling euthanasia “a crime against human life because, in this act, one chooses directly to cause the death of another innocent human being.”

The CDF preemptively rejected Paglia’s arguments defining assisted suicide based on circumstances and accompaniment, stating:

The moral evaluation of euthanasia, and its consequences does not depend on a balance of principles that the situation and the pain of the patient could, according to some, justify the termination of the sick person … Euthanasia, therefore, is an intrinsically evil act, in every situation or circumstance.

On the subject of euthanasia, the Catholic Church has consistently and firmly condemned the practice. Such condemnations have been made in recent decades by the Second Vatican Council, Popes Pius XII, Paul VI, John Paul II, and Benedict XVI. In Evangelium Vitae, John Paul II warned against using “freedom” to defend euthanasia.

Share











