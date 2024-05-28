Archbishop Viganò: ‘Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda’

Reacting to the news that an artist performed in drag for kids at the Vatican's World Children's Day event, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó wrote, 'It is now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda.'

(LifeSiteNews) — After a male performance artist danced in drag for young children during Pope Francis’ first World Children’s Day this weekend, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó took to social media to declare that it is “now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda.”

“This is one of the characters called by the Argentine Jesuit as an entertainer at World Children’s Day. It is now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda,” wrote Viganó on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the scandalous news.

This is one of the characters called by the Argentine Jesuit as an entertainer at World Children’s Day. It is now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda. There are no more words to express the scandal and disgust, in the complicit and… pic.twitter.com/SqWRSTJ1te — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) May 26, 2024

“There are no more words to express the scandal and disgust, in the complicit and cowardly silence of the Episcopate,” he added, before quoting Matthew 18:6, which reads, “Whoever scandalizes even one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for him if a millstone turned into a donkey’s wheel were hung around his neck, and he were cast into the depths of the sea.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on May 25, Salerno native Carmine De Rosa performed as one of the official artists for the inaugural World Children’s Day. In his capacity as a quick-change artist or a living cartoon, De Rosa appeared as a woman, wearing multiple outfits in drag. He also used suggestive cardboard costumes.

Children sat in a circle around De Rosa as he performed. His demonstration took place at Rome’s Olympic Stadium – where, later in the day, Francis met with thousands of young children from across the world.

The so-called performance was met with intense backlash from Catholics, who, like Viganó, saw De Rosa’s presence as an implicit endorsement by the Vatican hierarchy of LGBT ideology, which the Catholic Church unchangeably condemns.

In response to the backlash, De Rosa defended his appearance at the event, writing on social media platform TikTok that “bringing smiles to children and beyond was my task and I succeeded.”

LifeSite has since contacted the press office of the World Children’s Day to inquire about De Rosa’s official status at the event, but has yet to receive an answer.

Share











