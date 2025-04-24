Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio was installed by globalists to further the Masonic revolution

Archbishop Viganò suggested in an unreleased interview with Italian media that every Catholic will judge Francis' reign in the Vatican as 'terrible.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– Archbishop Viganò believes that globalists schemed to remove Benedict XVI from the Vatican and replace him with Francis as part of a worldwide “coup.”

According to an April 23 letter by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, he gave a characteristic interview about the Bergoglian reign to editors of Italy’s “Fuori dal coro” (“Out of the Ordinary”) television program.

When asked for his evaluation of Pope Francis, the former papal nuncio to the U.S. suggested that every Catholic would judge the Francis papacy, “which was not really a papacy at all but only seemed to be such,” to have been “terrible.”

“The Church of Rome, after these twelve years of tyranny, is devastated by scandals, corruption, violations of human rights – I am thinking of the Agreement with the communist dictatorship of Beijing – and by a failed management on all fronts,” he added.

Viganò detailed that “a subversive lobby” aiming to carry out an “anti-Christian and Masonic plan of the Revolution” has taken over both governments and institutions. To carry out this “global coup” the lobby needed the collaboration of “corrupt government officials … politicians, doctors, judges and teachers.” According to Viganò, even after the Second Vatican Council, many in Rome “remained firmly anchored to certain non-negotiable principles” and thus still presented an obstacle to the globalists.

“Benedict XVI was clearly opposed to the globalist plan and would never have derogated from these principles by legitimizing the LGBTQ ideology, gender ideology, the pseudo-health follies of the WHO in matters of genetic modification and world depopulation, or the Islamization of Europe through ethnic substitution,” the archbishop wrote, adding that it was thus necessary to “eliminate Joseph Ratzinger” and usher in someone more agreeable to the scheme.

In Viganò’s opinion, this was done through a “coup” brought about by both the Saint Gallen Mafia and the American “Deep State,” which “pushed Benedict XVI to resign and managed to appoint Jorge Mario Bergoglio to the highest position in the Church.”

He believes that, along with this “usurpation,” a “globalist lobby” imposed “government leaders under order of the Davos Forum”: naming such figures as Emmanuel Macron in France; Boris Johnson and Sir Keith Starmer in the United Kingdom; Justin Trudeau in Canada; the Clintons, Barack Obama; and Joe Biden in the U.S.; and Ursula von der Leyen in the European Union, among others.

According to his letter, the archbishop was asked by his Italian interviewers to explain why, on the day Francis died, Viganò described statements Francis made to atheist journalist Eugenio Scalfari as“heretical ravings.”

Viganò responded by recalling Francis’ alleged denial of hell:

According to Scalfari, Bergoglio confided to him that he did not believe in hell, and that he was convinced that good souls are saved by ‘merging’ with God, while damned souls are destroyed, dissolved into nothingness. This contradicts both Sacred Scripture and the Catholic Magisterium, which teach that every soul, at the moment of physical death, faces the Particular Judgment and is rewarded with either eternal bliss (possibly passing through Purgatory) or punished with eternal damnation, depending on how it behaved in life, and on its state of friendship or enmity with God at the moment of passing away. This is why I spoke of heretical ravings: they are added to a very long list of nonsense and heresies that we have all had to endure in recent years.

The archbishop was apparently also asked about his reference to Francis’ “heirs,” whom he had called “subversives.” This, too, he answered in characteristic fashion:

Bergoglio surrounded himself with corrupt and blackmailable characters, whom he used casually in order to obtain what he intended. He mocked, denigrated, and offended honest cardinals and bishops. He protected and covered up investigations into prelates accused of serious crimes. He promoted the entire chain of American prelates, corrupt and ultra-progressive, all connected to the former Cardinal McCarrick, who today occupy the main American dioceses and key positions in the Vatican. He lifted the excommunication of his Jesuit brother Marco Rupnik, whose shameful affairs had scandalized even the most moderate. He persecuted all his opponents, including me, inflicting excommunication on me, in violation of law and justice. All of these people are still in their places, they continue to demolish the Church and are preparing, with the next Conclave, to complete the task assigned to them: to transform the Church of Christ into an ecumenical and syncretistic organization of Masonic origin that lends its support to the New World Order.

Asked to explain why he believes Francis was an anti-pope, Archbishop Viganò stated that he believes Cardinal Bergoglio had taken the office of pope without intending to fulfill its proper functions. The archbishop likened this alleged decision to someone who fraudulently takes marriage vows.

“I believe that Bergoglio’s acceptance of the Papacy was flawed because he considered the Papacy something other than what it is; like the spouse who marries in church excluding the specific purposes of Marriage, therefore nullifying the marriage precisely due to his defect of consent,” he stated.

RELATED: Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio will answer to God for usurping the throne of Peter

Viganò also declared that Francis had won his election through “fraud” and had abused “the authority of the Roman Pontiff to do the exact opposite of what Jesus Christ gave a mandate to Saint Peter and his Successors to do: to confirm the faithful in the Catholic Faith, to shepherd and govern the Lord’s Flock, and to preach the Gospel to all people.”

He continued:

All of Bergoglio’s governing and teaching actions – from his first appearance at the Vatican Loggia introducing himself with that disturbing ‘Buona sera’ – have unfolded in a direction diametrically opposed to the Petrine mandate: he has adulterated the Depositum Fidei, he has created confusion and led the faithful into error, he has dispersed the Flock, he has declared that the evangelization of peoples is “solemn nonsense,” condemning it as proselytism; and he has systematically abused the power of the Holy Keys to loosen what cannot be loosened and bind what cannot be bound.

Archbishop Viganò also delineated the limits of the papacy, stating that a pope is not the “master of the Church” in the sense that he could depart from Christ’s teaching :

The Pope is not the master of the Church, but rather the Vicar of Christ: he must exercise his authority within the boundaries established by Jesus Christ and in accordance with the purposes desired by God: first of all, the salvation of souls through the preaching of the Gospel to all creatures, and by means of the Sacraments. A Pope cannot therefore consider himself authorized to ‘reinvent’ the Papacy, to ‘reread it in a synodal key,’ to ‘modernize it,’ to dismember it at will, to change the Faith or morals. If he thinks that the Papacy allows him to modify the institution he presides over, by that very fact he finds himself in that situation of defect of consent (vitium consensus) such as to nullify his apparent elevation to the Petrine Ministry, because what he has accepted is not the Catholic Papacy as it has always been understood from Saint Peter onwards, but rather a personal idea of ‘papacy.’Seeing Francis as having attempted to do all these things, Viganò has concluded that Francis was in fact a usurper:

For this reason, I am convinced that the subversive role played by Bergoglio – even considered in the broader international context of the globalist coup – makes him a usurper, an anti-pope, a non-pope precisely, because he was perfectly aware of wanting to tamper with the Papacy by transforming it into something else and giving it purposes that are not those of the Papacy: from the cult of the idol of Pachamama to communion for divorcees and the blessing of homosexual couples, from immigration to the promotion of vaccines, from climate propaganda to gender transition.

Asked for his predictions for the future of the post-Bergoglian Church, Viganò said that we have a “situation of widespread illegitimacy.”

“Of the 136 Cardinal electors, 108 were ‘created’ by him; which means that whatever Pope is elected in the upcoming Conclave – even if he were a new Saint Pius X – his authority will be compromised by having been elected by false cardinals, created by a false Pope,” he wrote.

“For this reason, some time ago, I asked my brothers in the Episcopate to clarify these aspects before they proceed with the election of a new Pope.”

Continuing, the archbishop described the situation as “disastrous” and without a human solution. However, he added that the Church is destined to face her own Passion, “following the example of the Lord.”

“It will be precisely from this passion […] that the Church will be reborn, regenerated and purified.”

Viganò ended with a reminder of Easter joy, saying “During these days in which we celebrate Easter, every Catholic finds in Christ’s triumph over death and sin the reasons for their own faithfulness to the Gospel. Our Lord told us, shortly before He faced His Passion: Do not be afraid: I have overcome the world.”

As interesting and “out of the ordinary” as Viganò’s thoughts are, the archbishop reported that they were not, in the end, broadcast by the Fuori dal coro television program.

RELATED: OBITUARY: Pope Francis has died aged 88

Share











