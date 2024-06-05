Archbishop Viganò: Bergoglio’s goal is to normalize sodomy

'Bergoglio’s goal is to normalize sodomy and all sexual perversion (both among the laity and among the clergy), destroy the priesthood itself, and promote the synodal transition from the Mass to celebrations without a priest,' Viganò wrote on Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a social media post Tuesday, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò accused Pope Francis of wanting to “normalize sodomy,” “destroy” the priesthood and “promote the synodal transition from the Mass to celebrations without a priest.”

Responding to reports that Francis told a man who was dismissed from a seminary for being a practicing homosexual to “go forward with your vocation,” Viganò wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter:

Bergoglio’s goal is to normalize sodomy and all sexual perversion (both among the laity and among the Clergy), destroy the Priesthood itself, and promote the synodal transition from the Mass to celebrations without a priest. His obsessive denunciations of clericalism embody his worst flaws. They make manifest his aversion to the heart of our Faith, for where there is no priest, there is no Mass, and without the Mass the infinite Graces of Christ’s Sacrifice are lacking. It is no accident that Bergoglio no longer celebrates Mass. The foul words used about the presence of homosexuals in Seminaries are part of his Marxist and Hegelian (and Masonic) dialectics, where the chimera of the ‘new order’ comes from chaos, from permanent revolution. They seek to permanently unhinge the Catholic Priesthood by perverting its ministers, thus opening the way for the ministry of the laity.

Continuing, Viganò addressed both the reports that Francis had encouraged a practicing homosexual to pursue the priesthood as well as the foreword Francis wrote for a recent dissident book by pro-LGBT Jesuit James Martin:

They seek to permanently unhinge the Catholic Priesthood by perverting its ministers, thus opening the way for the ministry of the laity. On the one hand he says, in an apathetic and vulgar key (thesis): ‘There is too much faggotry.’ On the other hand, at the same time he says in a letter to a homosexual man kicked out of the seminary (antithesis): ‘Go ahead with your vocation.’ And yet again by writing the preface to the Italian edition of LGBTQ+ activist James Martin’s booklet, with ‘biblical scholar’ Alberto Maggi ranting, ‘In the eyes of God no one is impure.’ Result: discrediting and delegitimizing the Papacy, the Church, and the Priesthood, in a synthesis that makes manifest the absolute mental and moral corruption of this usurper, accompanied by the complicit silence of the Hierarchy and the scandalization of the faithful.

Share











