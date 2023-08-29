Archbishop Viganò: Globalism is ‘satanic’ preparation for the ‘rise of the Antichrist’

The former Papal Nuncio expanded on his perception of an intimate link between globalism and satanism.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has once again condemned the rise of “globalism,” stating that it prepares humanity “for the political rise of the Antichrist.”

In an August 24 interview with a French-language news outlet, Viganò commented on the rise of “globalism” and its impact upon society. Re-issuing a denouncement of globalism which he has consistently made, the archbishop linked corruption in society to corruption in the Catholic Church:

The element that in my opinion needs to be made clear – for the denunciation to be complete – is the specular relationship between the coup of the deep state in the civil sphere and the similar coup of the deep church in the ecclesiastical sphere.

The “subversive action” undermining each sphere is “identical,” he stated, “as are the inspiring principles that move them and the goals they set.”

He argued it is “essential” for Catholics “to understand that the Second Vatican Council and the Novus Ordo were to the Church what the Revolution and the Declaration of Human Rights were to civil societies, because at the root of both lies the poisonous germ of Revolution, that is, of the subversion of the natural order that God established for man and human societies.”

Continuing, the archbishop painted a link between globalism and satanism, arguing that they are almost synonymous. “The essence of globalism is satanic, and the essence of satanism is globalist.”

For Satan’s plan is to establish the reign of the Antichrist, giving him a way to parody the earthly life of Christ, imitate His miracles with grotesque wonders, drag the crowds not with the simplicity of Truth but with deception and lies. Globalism constitutes, so to speak, the stage set-up, the script and the screenplay that must prepare humanity for the political rise of the Antichrist, to whom the rulers of the world-his servants-will surrender national sovereignties so that he will become a kind of world tyrant.

Expanding on how such a “stage set-up” might be accomplished, Viganò wrote that “what was left of Christ’s reign must be wiped out in the institutions, culture and everyday life of citizens.” One way to effect this would be to implement “moral dissolution” he argued, which would encourage people “to vice and mocking virtue.”

But he also highlighted aspects such as attempts to destroy “the natural family, the fundamental cell of society, eliminated of which children become commodities, products that those with money can order on the Internet, feeding a vast and increasingly flourishing criminal network, not to mention the surrogacy industry.”

Divorce, abortion, euthanasia, homosexualism and pansexualism, gender transition mutilation have proven to be effective tools for eliminating not only revealed Faith, but also the most sacred principles of Natural Law.

In opposition to the Catholic faith which such anti-life movements oppose, globalism is “a religion” spread through “woke ideology,” the archbishop stated. While Catholicism is centered on Christ, “globalists apply Catholic principles of ‘social kingship,’ but proclaim Satan king of societies.”

Viganò, who previously served as Papal Nuncio to the U.S. 2011 – 2016, highlighted a pattern of “censorship of information not aligned with the official story, conducted with the complicity of the platforms social and the media.” This, he argued, has been employed in modern society, enabling the spread of anti-Catholic spirit:

It is no coincidence that democratic fiction uses means of violent repression of popular demonstrations which, in a free democracy, should lead to barricades and international execution – I am thinking, among other things, of Macron, a student of Young Leaders for Tomorrow from World Economic Forumby Klaus Schwab. It is not enough to call a dictatorship ‘democracy’ for it to become so by magic, especially when citizens’ consent to those who interpret their state of mind and expectations constitutes a threat to the survival of these subversive parasites.

He also expressed doubt about the current independence and veracity of election processes, stating that “democracy” was an illusion which the “Masonic oligarchy” allows citizens to indulge in.

I repeat: if democracy worked, they would not let citizens play with the farce of elections and the illusion of being represented in Parliament. If they allow it, it is because the Masonic oligarchy knows that it can control it through its emissaries, placed everywhere. On the other hand, the Antichrist will be king, not president; he will exercise power in an absolute, totalitarian, dictatorial manner. And those who believe in the fable of democracy will discover too late that they have been deceived.

The archbishop’s comments against globalism and globalist forces are by no means the first time he has expressed such arguments. Speaking to Steve Bannon last summer, Viganò stated how:

In short, we are governed by a high command of usurers and speculators, from Bill Gates, who invests in large farms right on the eve of the food emergency, or in vaccines just before the outbreak of the pandemic, to George Soros, who speculates on the fluctuations of currencies and government bonds and along with Hunter Biden finances a biolaboratory in Ukraine.

He argued that national leaders and heads of states “are traitors of our nation who are devoted to the elimination of populations, and that all of their actions are carried out in order to cause the greatest amount of harm to citizens.”

But he also believed that despite a “deliberate intention to harm,” the globalist endeavor known as the “Great Reset” has an “inevitable” end of failure, the time of which depends upon “our capacity to oppose it and also what is contained in the plans of Divine Providence.”

He urged families to form part of a movement to resist the “build back better” agenda of the Great Reset, and instead to “rebuild what has been destroyed.”

