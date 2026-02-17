Archbishop Viganò posts photos of himself with Mel Gibson on Resurrection film set

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on Tuesday posted on social media photos of himself with Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson on the set of the upcoming film The Resurrection.

This is Archbishop Viganò’s official account, featuring behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection. https://t.co/F7H18VhsKh — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) February 17, 2026

The photos show former U.S. nuncio Archbishop Viganò speaking with Gibson and sitting beside him as he appears to be engaged in directing on set.

It isn’t clear how long the two have known each other, but Gibson, a traditional Catholic, expressed ardent support for Archbishop Viganò amid one of his most controversial moments in 2024 and was in contact with the prelate at least since that year. At the time, Gibson wrote a letter to Archbishop Viganò supporting him after he was ostensibly “excommunicated” by Pope Francis, calling him a “modern day Athanasius.”

“It really is a badge of honor to be shunned by the false, post conciliar church,” wrote Gibson at the time in a private letter shared by the archbishop.

In 2023, Gibson supported His Excellency’s appeal on behalf of persecuted Christians in Armenia, who were driven out of Nagorno Karabakh by the Israeli-backed Azerbaijan military.

Gibson’s upcoming two-part film The Resurrection of the Christ, a sequel to his blockbuster 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, is being produced at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy. Part One of the film is slated for release on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, and Part Two is to be released 40 days later on Ascension Day, May 6.

The Passion of the Christ was an extraordinary film not just because of the way in which it moved viewers but because of its deep impact on its cast. At least two of its actors experienced full-fledged conversions during filming: Luca Lionello, who played Judas; and Pietro Sarubbi, who played Barabbas.

Lionello was a self-proclaimed “angry atheist,” but before end of filming, “He asked for confession,” according to on-set priest Father John Bartunek.

“Apparently, he had been completely transformed by the experience. He baptized his children, sanctified his marriage and came back to the Church,” Bartunek said.

Sarubbi has written a book about his conversion experience, which was sparked at the moment he emerges in the film and sees Jesus for the first time as he is being released to freedom.

“When our eyes met, I felt a sort of surge. It was like I was really seeing Jesus. I had never experienced such a thing in all my years of acting,” the Italian actor said.

“It was a big impact,” he told Zenit. “I felt as if there was an electric current between us. I saw Jesus Himself.”

“I am not embarrassed to say that during the filming I had a conversion. All of the actors who took part changed a little bit after this experience, but I have learned much more from the film than from any conference,” Sarubbi told CNA.

The Resurrection of the Christ will be featuring an entirely different cast than The Passion. In Caviezel’s case, a source close to the film’s production said the decision was due to Caviezel’s age and the prohibitive costs of using de-aging CGI technology to make him appear as the 33-year-old Christ.

Gibson has recast the entire film. Cuban actress Mariela Garriga will replace Monica Bellucci as St. Mary Magdalene, Italian actor Pier Luigi Pasino will replace Francesco De Vito as St. Peter, another Italian actor, Riccardo Scamarcio, will replace Hristo Shopov as Pontius Pilate, while Polish actress Kasia Smutniak will replace Maia Morgenstern as the Blessed Virgin Mary.

